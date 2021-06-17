Leadstart's New Addition - Tharki Written by Kunal Marathe is Now a Web Series; Indori Ishq on Mx Player

Press Releases Leadstart Press Release

Mumbai, India, June 17, 2021 --(



The story revolves around a boy called Kunal who is about to leave Indore after completing his schooling. His life is almost perfect, his school crush is now his girlfriend, and he had secured a seat in the best college for the merchant navy, but little did he know that his life will turn upside down with his girlfriend cheating on him which will make him realize that life is no longer a cakewalk and will end up paying a heavy price.



The author of the novel; Kunal Marathe hails from Indore but is currently living in Mumbai. He is a full time writer in Bollywood and is relatively new in the Film Industry, Kunal has written web shows and films for some reputed Production Houses and Directors. INDORI ISHQ being his first release which is based on the book Tharki.



The book is re-published by Leadstart which is a leading publishing house from India. Leadstart features distinguished authors and writing from across the globe with products in all major book categories.



