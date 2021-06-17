SoftInWay Proceeds with Phase II NASA SBIR Contract to Change Turbomachinery Design Methodology for Industry

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SoftInway Press Release

Turbomachinery R&D forerunner awarded second contract in NASA-sponsored artificial intelligence project that looks to catapult the aerospace industry into a new era of design technology.

After being awarded the Phase I contract back in September, the SoftInWay engineering team has partnered with engineers from Raytheon Technologies, a leading defense contractor in the United States, and researchers from Purdue University, a leading institution in turbomachinery research and education. SoftInWay will work with these 2 partners to further refine the developed AI-based program by making it applicable to a wide variety of axial compressors, a key component in making powerful yet efficient gas turbine engines for airbreathing propulsion, without the need to retrain the AI. Unlocking higher tiers of performance and operation for these engines means unlocking the ability to develop better aircraft for use in future aerospace and defense applications.



When asked about SoftInWay’s latest achievement on this project, Dr. Maksym Burlaka, the project’s principal investigator, said, “When we started this project, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy. However, we were confident in September that this would be a success, and now, it is exciting to see other teams from respected institutes joining us. The key to success is teamwork, which is why we are not just working internally, but also with our longtime partners from Raytheon Technologies and Purdue University. Together we’ll be able to further enhance the capabilities of our software and methodologies on the cutting edge of turbomachinery research and development.”



Dr. Burlaka concluded by saying that the team is proud to be part of this American aerospace effort and that the success of this project can have a deep impact on industry workflows not only for compressor technology, but also in other areas of turbomachinery design such as turbines, pumps, and fans. By cutting project and product lead times among manufacturers, it will push the industry to be competitive which, in turn, will lead to higher quality machines. This will not just benefit the aerospace and defense industries, but also reduce needless pollutants and technology’s carbon footprint.



About SoftInWay, Inc.

SoftInWay, Inc. is a global R&D engineering company specializing in the development of efficient turbomachinery components and systems by offering its integrated and automated software platform, AxSTREAM ® for all steps of the turbomachinery design, redesign, analysis, and optimization process (including complete 3D design, thermodynamic cycles, rotor dynamics, and secondary flow and cooling system simulation). SoftInWay also offers a number of engineering services and educational courses, available both online and in a classroom-style setting.



SoftInWay is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100:2016 certified and committed to providing our customers with products and services that meet international quality standards.



SoftInWay supports more than 450 companies worldwide, and works closely with universities, research laboratories, and government organizations. You can find more information at www.softinway.com.



SoftInWay Inc.

1500 District Avenue

Burlington, MA 01803 USA

Phone: 1-781-685-4942

Fax: 1-781-685-4601

Daniel Green

781-803-0310



http://www.softinway.com/



