Free LIMS Solution for Farming & Agriculture Testing Labs Enhances Efficiency & Streamlines QA/QC Processes

FreeLIMS announces the release of a secure, configurable, zero cost LIMS software for farming and agriculture testing labs to manage data, streamline QA/QC processes & meet regulatory compliance with ease.

San Francisco, CA, June 17, 2021 --



FreeLIMS also enables agriculture laboratories to overcome day-to-day challenges, such as managing and tracking samples, reducing turnaround time, generating custom certificates of analysis (CoAs), and complying with regulatory requirements, such as GAPs, ISO/IEC 17025:2017, and 21 CFR Part 11.



FreeLIMS includes a myriad of features that enable agriculture laboratories to replace spreadsheets and paper notebooks with a free, cloud-based LIMS.



Here is a list of the key features of FreeLIMS:



Manage and track samples, including quality control samples, and associated data.

Determine anomalous results by flagging out-of-specification experimental results.

Maintain a complete Chain-of-Custody (CoC) for samples and tests.

Ensure quality assurance by validating multiple test results.

Generate Certificates of Analysis (CoA) as per customers’ requirements, state and federal regulations.

Maintain an audit trail to track all activities performed by laboratory staff along with a date and time stamp.

Meet regulatory compliance and follow best practices for high-quality and reliable results.



To get a free license, sign-up on freelims.org and start using FreeLIMS today.



About FreeLIMS

Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee

415-202-4422



freelims.org/

2450 Market Street

San Francisco, CA



