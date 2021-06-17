InfoSec Collaborates with CISA to Provide Free Tools to Help Organizations Fight Ransomware Attacks

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InfoSec Institutes Press Release

CISA Ransomware Guide and Webinar to Help Address Growing Attack Vector.

Madison, WI, June 17, 2021 --



Now more than ever, ransomware is a key challenge for organizations of all sizes, with 10% of all data breaches involving ransomware according to the Verizon Business 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report. The growing number of ransomware attacks has also brought a rise in payments and damages that can be detrimental to organizations and their clients. In 2020 alone, the average ransom paid for organizations increased from $115,123 in 2019 to $312,493 in 2020, a 171% year-over-year increase.



With an exponential increase of ransomware attacks in the past five years, these attacks and degree of damages show no signs of slowing. To address the growing need for cybersecurity training and ransomware response resources, CISA has published a free Ransomware Guide and collaborated with InfoSec Institute to host a webinar on available resources and tactics.



“Education is one of the most powerful weapons against ransomware. CISA knows that not everyone has the same resources to prevent and fight ransomware threats, which is why we’ve made it our mission to make these tools widely available and accessible to help organizations stay a step ahead,” said Amy Nicewick, section chief of communication management at CISA.



In a free session on June 24, Amy Nicewick will join David Stern, CISA SLTT partnership lead, to cover topics including the state of the ransomware threatscape, best practices in ransomware prevention and free tools and resources available to help organizations reduce their risk.



“The recent series of high-profile ransomware attacks presents the opportunity to have more conversations about what organizations and their employees can do to help prevent these types of attacks. These attacks also show that cybercriminals will target any type of organization if they deem it profitable,” said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder at InfoSec. “The good news is that cybersecurity training and education goes a long way when it comes to preventing these types of attacks and protecting your organization’s data. We’re excited to team up with CISA to provide free tools to organizations and build awareness around cybersecurity.”



Infosec is also offering a number of free cybersecurity awareness training resources to help educate employees about risks and keep cybersecurity top of mind. From a wild west malware adventure to marine-life phishing education series, the free tools offer an engaging suite of education materials for organizations to leverage on the path towards inspiring secure employee behaviors.



To learn more about what free resources your organization can leverage to fight ransomware, attend the CISA and InfoSec free webinar on June 24 at 11:00 a.m. CST. Register here - https://www.infosecinstitute.com/webinar/cisa-helps-you-fight-ransomware/



Learn more about CISA’s free ransomware resources - www.cisa.gov/ransomware

More about InfoSec’s free security awareness tools - www.infosecinstitute.com/resource-center



About the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is the Nation’s risk advisor, working with partners to defend against today’s threats and collaborating with industry to build more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future. CISA is at the heart of mobilizing a collective defense to understand and manage risk to our critical infrastructure. Our partners in this mission span the public and private sectors. The programs and services we provide are driven by our comprehensive understanding of the risk environment and the corresponding needs identified by our stakeholders. We seek to help organizations better manage risk and increase resilience using all available resources, whether provided by the Federal Government, commercial vendors, or their own capabilities.



About InfoSec



InfoSec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on InfoSec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from InfoSec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and InfoSec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit our website infosecinstitute.com for more information. 