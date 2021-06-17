Lafayette Metal and Glass Company (Lafayette) Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lafayette Metal and Glass Company Press Release

Lafayette, an architectural metal and glass company servicing New York City since 1899, is celebrating a decade of growth under new management.

Hauppauge, NY, June 17, 2021 --(



Lafayette is a modern, specialty trade construction company, specializing in new installations, maintenance, and repair services. The growth and focus on innovations are fueled by the company’s mission to provide a more inclusive and open-minded culture. The commitment and dedication to excellence has made the brand and the people distinct in the architectural and ornamental metal and glass industry. Lafayette partners with leading contractors, throughout the New York and Tri-State area, for all of their custom commercial real estate projects, while also boasting architectural metal production capabilities with the expansion to the new Hauppauge, NY facility in 2018.



Hulteen said, “It’s all about service, here at Lafayette.” The company identifies as a customer satisfaction firm that serves with the best talent in the glazing industry. She attributes much of the company’s success from the past decade to providing an unparalleled experience for clients and company partners alike. Lafayette’s team approach sets the company apart, as every individual is continually improving to meet the evolving needs of the industry. In addition to celebrating a decade of business under new ownership, the company opened a new Midtown office space this spring. “Something we have learned over the last 10 years is to ensure our company partners have their needs met. When our people have the tools and support they need, their collective ability to serve clients is outstanding, and clients take note.”



