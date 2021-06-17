Pop Radio 77 at the All In Motorsport Festival

Press Releases Pop Radio 77 Press Release

Local radio station will be greeting fans at Atco Dragway.

Pop Radio 77 is a live Internet radio station offering curated playlists of the Super Hits from the 60s, 70s, & 80s throughout New Jersey and its surrounding areas. Weekdays offer live DJs such as Pete Cato and "8-Track" Eddie Mack, providing music, news, talk, and more. Weekends offer programming such as the Way Back Weekend, dedicated to playing the lost hits of the 60s, 70s, & 80s, as well as Community Interest Programming. Pop Radio 77 is available for free on Google Play, Apple App Store, Amazon Echo, and online at popradio77.com.



"We will have 5K in payouts across the competitions and non-stop fun for all ages," says representative from Atco Dragway.



Atco, NJ, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Local radio station, Pop Radio 77 will be live at the All In Motorsports Festival at the Atco Dragway on Sunday, June 27. The event starts at 10am and goes until 6pm. General admission is $17.00. The event will be located at Atco Dragway, 1000 Jackson Rd. Atco, NJ 08004. The event will feature WDRC import vs. domestic Drag Racing; racers and tuners car, truck, and bike show; Bring Da Boom Sound Competition; Women In Motorsports Showcase; RC drifting, car club, and other spectator activities. The event is both family and pet friendly. More information at popradio77.com and atcodragway.rocks.

Ada Wofford

856-214-5957



popradio77.com



