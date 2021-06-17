Pop Radio 77 at Totally Awesome 80s

Press Releases Pop Radio 77 Press Release

Local radio station will be greeting fans at live outdoor concert.

Bristol, PA, June 17, 2021



About Pop Radio 77: Founded in 2019, Pop Radio 77 builds its playlists and music charts around the greatest songs that were the biggest on Music Radio WABC, which dominated the AM airwaves for 50 years, until its end in 1982. Many of the great traditions that were common on WABC have been incorporated into the Pop Radio 77 routine. Traditions such as call-in contests, nonstop music blocks, great radio personalities, and summer chime-times are all a part of Pop Radio 77. The music lives once again. For more information visit popradio77.com. Bristol, PA, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Local radio station, Pop Radio 77 will be live at Totally Awesome 80s, a live concert dedicated to the hits of the 1980's. The concert will take place on Sunday, July 18 at 3pm. The event will be held at the Bristol Riverside Theatre, an outdoor venue located at 2501 Bath Rd., Bristol, PA 19007. General admission for the event is $35.00. Concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, though both will be available for purchase at the venue. There is no alcohol permitted. Masks are required when not seated and the theater asks that concert goers practice social distancing. The rain date for this event is July 24 at 8pm. Find more information at popradio77.com and brtstage.org.Pop Radio 77 is a live Internet radio station offering curated playlists of the Super Hits from the 60s, 70s, & 80s throughout New Jersey and its surrounding areas. Weekdays offer live DJs such as Pete Cato and "8-Track" Eddie Mack, providing music, news, talk, and more. Weekends offer programming such as the Way Back Weekend, dedicated to playing the lost hits of the 60s, 70s, & 80s, as well as Community Interest Programming. Pop Radio 77 is available for free on Google Play, Apple App Store, Amazon Echo and online at popradio77.com.About Pop Radio 77: Founded in 2019, Pop Radio 77 builds its playlists and music charts around the greatest songs that were the biggest on Music Radio WABC, which dominated the AM airwaves for 50 years, until its end in 1982. Many of the great traditions that were common on WABC have been incorporated into the Pop Radio 77 routine. Traditions such as call-in contests, nonstop music blocks, great radio personalities, and summer chime-times are all a part of Pop Radio 77. The music lives once again. For more information visit popradio77.com. Contact Information Pop Radio 77

Ada Wofford

856-214-5957



popradio77.com



