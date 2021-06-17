Loveforce International Releases a Tribute to Jimi Hendrix While Looking for Real Love

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

On Friday, June 18, Loveforce International releases two new digital singles and hosts a book giveaway in their honor.

Santa Clarita, CA, June 17, 2021 --(



For further information Contact Evan Lovefire @ (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- On Friday, June 18, Loveforce International will give away two new digital singles. The singles are a Tribute to Jimi Hendrix and a song about searching for real love. An e-book giveaway will celebrate the new single.The inRchild single "Jimi Hendrix Dream #9" is a tribute to the musical stylings of the late Jimi Hendrix. It has Hendrixesque guitar runs and vocal stylings. The lyrics are about a dream in which Jimi Hendrix appears.Alternative Rock band Teachers goes back to their Punk beginnings on Famed Label Mystic Records with their new single "Looking For Real Love." It is a Punk-Pop song. It tells the stories of various people who are looking for love.In honor of the two new digital singles, Loveforce International will giveaway the e-book version of The Mark Wilkins Anthology 1. The book is a collection of short stories in various genres by author Mark Wilkins. There are stories about teachers, ghosts, kids with cell phones and terrorists."It's a week of pure Rock," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. "We've got Psychedelic Rock from inRchild and Punk-Pop from Teacherz," he continued.The e-book will be given away worldwide, on Friday, June 18th only, on Amazon exclusively. The digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon and Amazon Unlimited, You Tube Music, Deezer, Napster, KKBox, iHeart Radio, Boom Play, Media Net, Tik Tok, Touch Tones, Triller, Instagram, Facebook, Ten Cent and Net Ease.For further information Contact Evan Lovefire @ (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





