Bora Payment Systems Debuts Commercial Card Payment Technology for Western Alliance Bank

Western Alliance Bank is the newest Bora Reseller bank to offer the convenience of Payer Direct Hub card processing for their business clients. Effective immediately, Western Alliance customers can save A/P processing time and expense while making card the preferred form of payment for the suppliers they pay.





Bora is a leading provider of electronic payment solutions for businesses, helping companies and their suppliers save processing time and expense in AP through its payment service for commercial cards, featuring best-of-class Buyer-Initiated Processing.



“Bora’s relationship with Western Alliance Bank enhances the commercial payments leadership role of both firms, offering clients a way to improve efficiency through commercial card accounts payable automation,” said Paul Musselman, VP Sales, Bora Payment Systems.



Western Alliance Bank’s Commercial Card clients will be able to pay invoices through a single web portal - reducing complexity and expense while improving efficiency. Business customers can also earn more money on their Commercial Card revenue share by converting other types of payments to commercial card transactions. The addition of VISA pseudo account technology ensures that these transactions process securely and with minimal effort expended.



“Our clients want the flexibility to pay suppliers with their Western Alliance Bank VISA Commercial Cards, with an easy setup and intuitive system,” said Michelle Lance, senior vice president, head of product management, Western Alliance Bank. “Bora Payment Systems’ Payer Direct Hub® meets this need without requiring direct integration with their ERP system. This is another way we help our clients see real advances in their business and ensure they consistently benefit from effective technology.”



About Western Alliance Bancorporation



With more than $40 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. The company is again #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks in the new S&P Global Market Intelligence listing for 2020 and ranks high on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list year after year. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. Most recently, the bank added to these capabilities with the acquisition of AmeriHome Mortgage, a leading national business-to-business mortgage platform. Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking brands and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.



About Bora Payment Systems, LLC (“Bora”)



Bora owns and operates the Payer Direct Hub® (PDH), a business-to-business service for purchase cards that combines Buyer-initiated processing and Supplier-Initiated Supplier architecture to best fit the needs of the bank’s clients. The system reduces AP expense and boosts card revenue share for payers, while helping suppliers cut costs through reduced labor and system control over interchange rate qualification. Payer Direct Hub® is directly connected to VISA for providing Visa Payables Automation and is VISA-Certified. www.BoraPaymentSystems.com



For More Information about Bora Payment Systems



