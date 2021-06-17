PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Kasentex

Kasentex Reaches Amazon's Top 100


Kasentex indoor/outdoor chair cushions are now an Amazon top 100 item.

Hillsborough, NJ, June 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Small businesses can face quite a hurdle when beginning their journey to success. Luckily for Kasentex, a home and bedding retailer from New Jersey - customers have loved their quality products.

Kasentex's "Indoor/Outdoor Mesh Mat Chair Cushion with Ties, Lightweight Water Resistant Seat Pad for Indoors, Outdoors, Patio, and Home" has reached Amazon's Top 100 in the Chair Pads. Millions are shoppers buy from Amazon every day. Being top 100 is no doubt an impressive feat. "We're so grateful our new chair cushions have been well received," says Kasentex's Social Coordinator Gloria Randall.

For more information visit Kasentex.com or Amazon's top list: https://www.amazon.com/Best-Sellers-Kitchen-Dining-Chair-Pads/zgbs/kitchen/3735851/ref=zg_bs_pg_2?_encoding=UTF8&pg=2
Contact Information
Kasentex
Gloria Randall
908-801-0068
Contact
kasentex.com

