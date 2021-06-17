Kasentex Reaches Amazon's Top 100

Press Releases Kasentex Press Release

Kasentex indoor/outdoor chair cushions are now an Amazon top 100 item.

Kasentex's "Indoor/Outdoor Mesh Mat Chair Cushion with Ties, Lightweight Water Resistant Seat Pad for Indoors, Outdoors, Patio, and Home" has reached Amazon's Top 100 in the Chair Pads. Millions are shoppers buy from Amazon every day. Being top 100 is no doubt an impressive feat. "We're so grateful our new chair cushions have been well received," says Kasentex's Social Coordinator Gloria Randall.



Gloria Randall

908-801-0068



kasentex.com



