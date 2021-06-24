Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cleansui UAE Press Release

Cleansui Launches It's Shower Filter in Dubai, UAE Market

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 24, 2021



Of course, it is Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, the biggest mall in the world, and endless luxury of living. But also, it’s extremely gainful business opportunities which attract many companies to Dubai.



As Dubai became more advanced, in terms of technologies, it needs to meet international high standards in all aspects of life and provide services.



Many Dubai companies are aiming to bring the best, highest quality products in order to satisfy newly emerged people’s needs. Cleansui is a company that sees the need and brings the best product to satisfy it. Many big cities are facing the issue of providing high-quality clean water to their citizens when Cleansui aims to improve it.



Cleansui is a Japanese company, located in Osaka, It is a part of Mitsubishi Chemical Cleansui Corporation. It sells a wide range of water filtration products. One of these is a Cleansui shower filter.



Cleansui shower filters meet all required water safety standards in the Middle East which gives a clear advantage in the market. Cleansui products deliver safe, reliable water through a unique, state-of-the-art water filter. Each filter combines the standard activated carbon method with an added Hollow Fiber Membrane that is carefully engineered at the end of each filter.



Cleansui filters are extremely easy to use and can be installed without any extra support from a plumber. One filter cartridge can easily remove such impurities as chlorine, fluoride, calcium, and heavy metals.



One of the main advantages of Cleansui shower filters is that they remove 99% of all impurities and dangerous chemicals in the water. Clean water, provided by the Cleansui shower filters, protects the skin and improved hair quality.



Hair, being exposed to and cleaned with pure and filtered water, becomes healthier and shinier. Moist hair tends to stay in hair follicles for longer and decreases the risk of hair fall.



Cleansui bringing to everyone the safe, reliable, tasty water that Dubai deserves is our number one goal.



This means that human hair is being exposed to and cleaned with pure and filtered water that Dubai can drink. This can help everyone's hair since it locks in moisture in hair strands and scalp. Moist hair tends to stay in hair follicles for longer.



When thinking of clean water, choose Cleansui. Cleansui shower filters kill 99% of impurities and harmful substances. It is extremely easy to install Cleansui shower filter without any extra help. The shower filters are also easy to clean. All one needs to do is unscrew it, brush the mesh screen off, and then soak it in vinegar for a while.



Cleansui, thanks to its innovative solutions, provides exceptionally clean water which improves skin and hair conditions. Water, cleaned by Cleansui shower filter Dubai can be even given to a baby to drink.



Due to the emerged need for clean water, Cleansui managed to satisfy the need and rising demand for shower filter Dubai fast and in a very efficient way.



The exceptional quality of filtered water can be suitable for people with sensitive skin and even babies. By taking into consideration all consumer’s wishes and needs, Cleansui shower filters became one of the most popular shower filters in the UAE market.



Cleansui Uae,

1st floor, Union Coop - Al Warqa City Mall - Tripoli Rd, Al Warqa 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates,

Naglaa Bassem

+97142957777



https://cleansuiuae.ae/product/dechlorinating-shower-filter-es301/

