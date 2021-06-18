RoZetta Technology Awarded Best Tick Data Management Platform

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases RoZetta Technology Press Release

New York, NY, June 18, 2021 --(



Ensuring organisations have cost-effective and easy access to the burgeoning amount of data needed to support their analytic, trading, risk management and compliance activity, is where RoZetta Technology excels. Drawing on 20 years serving Tick Data to Capital Market users, the 5th generation DataHex Tick Data Management Platform ensures data is easy to find, select and is analysis ready. As organisations modernize their data infrastructure, the DataHex Platform provides a proven cloud-based solution, as a managed service, to support organisations transition to a modern technology environment.



“Many congratulations to RoZetta Technology for winning Best Tick Data Management Platform in our prestigious TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2021. It’s a real vote of confidence from across our readership of 30,000 senior technology officers and trading technology specialists, who selected RoZetta Technology as the clear winner in a very competitive field.”



Andrew Delaney

President & Chief Content Officer of A-Team Group. Host of the TradingTech Insight Awards



The cloud based DataHex Tick Data Management Platform deploys flexible modern technologies, reducing risk, increasing scalability and enables a shift from fixed to variable costs operation. Drive greater visibility and utility of data across the organisation, reduce data and infrastructure duplication, and seamlessly deliver data into analytic tools and workflow. The DataHex Tick Data Management Platform empowers users to access specific data and select delivery direct to the user. Reduce time and effort required in data curation, manipulation, and handling, improve speed to signal, building competitive advantage.



“We are pleased to be recognized as a global leader for our tick data management platform solution. It reflects the hard work our team undertake to ensure clients around the world experience simple, fast and easy access to large scale complex data that is analysis ready and cost effective.” -David Sharp, Managing Director, RoZetta Technology



RoZetta Technology

RoZetta Technology unlocks the future using unrivalled expertise in data science, cloud technology and managed services operations. Transforming high-volume, high velocity structured and unstructured data into clear insights.



Our 5th generation data management platform, DataHex, ensures complex data is discoverable, accessible, and traceable. Delivering value to creators, vendors, and consumers.



Our cloud-based award winning DataHex data management platform comprises unique data ingestion and transformation capabilities, DataShop ecommerce solution, Global Security Master and Analytics offered as a Managed service.



Glenn Cooksley

+61478455338



www.rozettatechnology.com



