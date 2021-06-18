Clinical Advances of RNAi Therapy Discussed at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Discussions will be centered around improving targeted therapy uniting the field’s biggest players to share their opinions.

Clinical Advances of RNAi Therapy



Treating diseases with antibody oligonucleotide conjugates: Combining the selectivity of antibodies with the specificity of oligonucleotide drugs



- Antibody oligonucleotide conjugates utilize the selectivity of antibody delivery and the specificity of oligonucleotide therapeutics to treat diseases

- AOC1001 is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1

- Other AOCs are in development to address muscle disease and other disorders



Arthur A Levin, Chief Scientific Officer, Avidity Biosciences Inc



Delivery of Novel siRNA constructs for treating cancer



- Creating siRNA payloads for cancer treatment

- Understanding the challenges of cell-specific delivery: how to get size and efficacy right?

- Choosing the appropriate delivery system

- Presenting success and future steps



David Evans, Chief Scientific Officer, Sirnaomics, Inc



Recent clinical progress with RNAi loaded KRAS-LODER for pancreatic tumour



- Introducing the RNAi loaded KRAS-LODER for targeting KRAS mutations

- Overviewing recent clinical success in phase II trials

- Presenting phase II clinical trials results including primary and secondary endpoints

- Outlining next steps of programme



Amotz Shemi, CEO, Silenseed



INT-1B3 (miR-193a-3p mimic): from bench-to-bedside



- Focus on microRNA R&D

- Success (bench-to-bedside) story for Oncology therapeutic intervention

- Preclinical to first in human study transition



Michel Janicot, CDO, InteRNA Technologies BV



