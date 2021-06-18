Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AllGoVision Technologies Press Release

Receive press releases from AllGoVision Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Uses AllGoVision Video Analytics to Enhance Passenger Safety

Advanced Queue Management Solution uses Artificial Intelligence to determine queue count, waiting time and service time to enhance passenger experience. Technology solution to help ensure safety protocol of social distancing.

Hyderabad, India, June 18, 2021 --(



GHIAL has collaborated with technology partner AllGoVision Technologies, in this implementation.



This smart queue management solution uses advanced camera based Video Analytics which helps the GMR Hyderabad International Airport staff to constantly monitor various key parameters such as peak passenger waiting time and take corrective actions as needed which are very essential for the safety of both passengers and airport staff in these pandemic times. The advanced video analytics platform analyses the video feed from various cameras and uses Deep Learning based Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to accurately estimate passenger statistics over time. In addition to Queue Management analytics, GHIAL is also using the technology for enhanced security such as camera tampering, loitering, parking violation, object classification, wrong way detection and left object detection.



Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said, “Passenger safety is the key concern in the present pandemic times. GHIAL has adopted a slew of safety measures to ensure our passengers feel safe when they transit through the airport. With this smart queue management technology, security and safety takes the airport experience one notch higher and creates passenger confidence while ensuring seamless operations. GHIAL has always been in the forefront when it comes to implementing innovative technology solutions. We are glad to have partnered with AllGoVision in the implementation of this AI based technology that will further instil confidence in air travel.”



Mr. K Srinivasan, CEO-AllGoVision, said, “We are thrilled with the success of the solution implemented at Hyderabad Airport and would like to thank GMR Group for placing their trust on us. Leveraging the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technology, our detailed Queue Management solution aids in providing accurate business intelligence for managing people at Airport entrance, service counters, security booths and immigration counters.”



With focus on passenger safety, numerous measures are already in place at the GHIAL. A seamless contact-less boarding experience for passengers include thermal scanning of every departing passenger, the availability of automatic hand sanitizer dispensers at various places, staggered seating arrangements, remote information desk where passengers’ queries will be answered without physical presence, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departure passengers to encourage compliance of social distancing norms and minimize human contact at the airport to mention a few.



The airport has successfully converted all the elevators in the airport from traditional push-button controls to a safer touch-less alternative, heightening passenger safety. The airport has developed this ingenious solution, which is based on Infrared technology with absolutely zero physical contact. Trolleys and baggage trays are disinfected after each use. Similarly, each security screening hand baggage tray moves through a disinfection tunnel before arriving at the collection point for use by passengers, ensuring sanitized, untouched trays are available for passenger use.



GHIAL is the only airport in the country that already has an advantage of paperless e-boarding facility for all domestic travellers. This robust contact-less boarding is a safe mode of airport travel for passengers. The E-boarding solution covers all the key passenger processes at the airport viz. starting from entry to terminal and including check-in, security check, boarding gate and finally the boarding bridge check before entering the aircraft. The passengers can take advantage of E-boarding system using electronic boarding passes stored on their mobile phones. This E-boarding facility is now being extended to international travellers also. Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet, Air Asia, Emirates and GoAir are some of the airlines which have started using E-boarding for international passengers. Shortly all other airlines will also migrate to the e-boarding solution in a phased manner. Hyderabad, India, June 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Ensuring Covid–19 pandemic protocols are adhered at the airport for the safety of passengers and for the safety of staff working has become critically important for airport operations in the present pandemic times. Queue management at various touch points of the airport such as entry, check-in, security, immigration, and reducing passenger wait time are key to enhanced passenger experience and safety. GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) which has pioneered many technological initiatives for a passenger friendly journey, has implemented Queue Management Systems combining IoT security cameras and AI video analytics that help improve passenger experience by reducing waiting time at passenger touch points.GHIAL has collaborated with technology partner AllGoVision Technologies, in this implementation.This smart queue management solution uses advanced camera based Video Analytics which helps the GMR Hyderabad International Airport staff to constantly monitor various key parameters such as peak passenger waiting time and take corrective actions as needed which are very essential for the safety of both passengers and airport staff in these pandemic times. The advanced video analytics platform analyses the video feed from various cameras and uses Deep Learning based Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to accurately estimate passenger statistics over time. In addition to Queue Management analytics, GHIAL is also using the technology for enhanced security such as camera tampering, loitering, parking violation, object classification, wrong way detection and left object detection.Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said, “Passenger safety is the key concern in the present pandemic times. GHIAL has adopted a slew of safety measures to ensure our passengers feel safe when they transit through the airport. With this smart queue management technology, security and safety takes the airport experience one notch higher and creates passenger confidence while ensuring seamless operations. GHIAL has always been in the forefront when it comes to implementing innovative technology solutions. We are glad to have partnered with AllGoVision in the implementation of this AI based technology that will further instil confidence in air travel.”Mr. K Srinivasan, CEO-AllGoVision, said, “We are thrilled with the success of the solution implemented at Hyderabad Airport and would like to thank GMR Group for placing their trust on us. Leveraging the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technology, our detailed Queue Management solution aids in providing accurate business intelligence for managing people at Airport entrance, service counters, security booths and immigration counters.”With focus on passenger safety, numerous measures are already in place at the GHIAL. A seamless contact-less boarding experience for passengers include thermal scanning of every departing passenger, the availability of automatic hand sanitizer dispensers at various places, staggered seating arrangements, remote information desk where passengers’ queries will be answered without physical presence, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departure passengers to encourage compliance of social distancing norms and minimize human contact at the airport to mention a few.The airport has successfully converted all the elevators in the airport from traditional push-button controls to a safer touch-less alternative, heightening passenger safety. The airport has developed this ingenious solution, which is based on Infrared technology with absolutely zero physical contact. Trolleys and baggage trays are disinfected after each use. Similarly, each security screening hand baggage tray moves through a disinfection tunnel before arriving at the collection point for use by passengers, ensuring sanitized, untouched trays are available for passenger use.GHIAL is the only airport in the country that already has an advantage of paperless e-boarding facility for all domestic travellers. This robust contact-less boarding is a safe mode of airport travel for passengers. The E-boarding solution covers all the key passenger processes at the airport viz. starting from entry to terminal and including check-in, security check, boarding gate and finally the boarding bridge check before entering the aircraft. The passengers can take advantage of E-boarding system using electronic boarding passes stored on their mobile phones. This E-boarding facility is now being extended to international travellers also. Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet, Air Asia, Emirates and GoAir are some of the airlines which have started using E-boarding for international passengers. Shortly all other airlines will also migrate to the e-boarding solution in a phased manner. Contact Information AllGoVision Technologies

Lakshmi Menon

+918800325592



www.allgovision.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AllGoVision Technologies Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend