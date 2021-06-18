Telgian Announces Annual Top Gun Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, June 18, 2021 --(



This year’s winner for Telgian Fire Safety (TFS) is Steve Goyette. For Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC), the Top Gun recipient is Louis Burton Jr.



“These gentlemen are not focusing solely on sales,” explains Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt. “They represent the highest levels of integrity and dedication to the profession of fire protection and life safety. Their individual resolve to provide the best possible solutions to meet the needs of those with whom they work is the secret to their success.”



Steve Goyette is Vice President of Business Development for Telgian Fire Safety and has over 30 years of experience in fire protection design and consulting for a wide variety of industries. He is a Certified Fire Protection Specialist (CFPS), as well as Level III NICET certified in Automatic Sprinkler System Layout.



“Receiving the 2020 Top Gun award is actually a reflection of the broader team at Telgian,” says Goyette. “We work together to achieve great outcomes for our customers, and it is the customers’ needs that come first when we’re approaching new business opportunities. It is an honor to work with these colleagues, each of whom plays a vital role in helping craft the best possible solution for prospective clients. And, I look forward to continuing this work in future years.”



Louis Burton Jr., CFPS is a Strategic Account Manager for Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC where he oversees client relations, design, engineering, construction, and procurement teams to ensure projects are delivered accurately, on budget and to code. He has over 18 years of experience in fire protection across a wide array of sectors and holds a certification as a NICET Level II in Fire Suppression Design, as well as a Certified Fire Protection Specialist (CFPS) designation.



“What drives me daily are growing my relationship with my clients and establishing new ones,” says Burton. “I truly value the ability to impact Telgian’s ultimate success. Knowing that I do is, in itself, an award to me.”



About Telgian



Since 1985, Telgian has provided innovative fire, security and life safety systems testing, inspections and maintenance, consulting and engineering/design services, keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona with regional offices across the nation, in Latin America and Canada,



Telgian is a trusted partner, providing solutions throughout the US and abroad.



The company offers clients a comprehensive, single-source solution for their fire protection, security and life safety needs through focused business units:



Telgian Engineering and Consulting, LLC (TEC)



Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses.



TEC is a worldwide provider of strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, industrial security, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity consulting, and construction administration services.



The professionals at TEC are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s global risk challenges. In addition to a uniquely global perspective, TEC also provides in-depth knowledge of local, state, and federal compliance matters.



TEC works hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams, and government agencies. In addition, TEC serves industry sectors that include commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and transportation throughout the US and abroad.



Telgian Fire Safety (TFS)



Telgian Fire Safety’s (TFS) expertise includes testing, inspections and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Backflow Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, Clean Agent Systems and Fire Alarm Monitoring.



TFS specializes in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. In fact, TFS services more than 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting.



