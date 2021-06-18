MTS' Richard Lynch Releases New Single and Lyric Video

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Waynesville, OH, June 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With a name that has become synonymous with traditional country music, MTS Management Group's Richard Lynch delivers his latest single and video,"Hurtin' Cheatin' Lyin' Country Song." The nostalgic ode to country songs of yesteryear is the latest release from his aptly-titled album, "My Guitar Drips Country." Written by Lynch and Scott Southworth, "Hurtin'" begs the question, "Would it really be a sin to make country music sad again?" It's an obvious afront to the current trend of party-themed "bro-country" fare that has permeated the radiowaves for the past 5 years.

Watch the newly released music video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gHUaImqTkc

About Richard Lynch: Over the past 3 decades, Richard Lynch has compiled a long list of country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts, including two #1 iTunes chart singles, multiple #1 New Music Weekly radio songs, #1 IndieWorld and Roots Music Report chart tracks and a Christian Music Weekly Top 20 single. His songs have been streamed over 300K times on Spotify and 400K times on Youtube. Richard has been in Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, and countless others. He has also appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV and more. He has recorded popular duets with legendary artists like Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Lynch is also the owner of Keepin' It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of Love Tattoo Foundation that assists veterans.

http://www.richardlynchband.com
https://www.facebook.com/RichardLynchBand
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Lynch_(musician)

Contact Information MTS Management Group
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



