Avets’ New Specialty & Emergency Veterinary Hospital is Now Open

Avets moved from their former location at 4224 Northern Pike in Monroeville to their brand-new located at: 2674 Monroeville Blvd. in Monroeville. This state-of-the-art facility doubles Avets’ clinical space and provides the opportunity to expand specialty services – allowing Avets to continue to grow and support the needs of the pet owner community and primary care veterinarians in the greater Pittsburgh area. All emergency visits and specialty veterinary appointments will now be seen at Avets new location.



“Our growing team is extremely proud and excited for the opportunities that our new hospital brings our community,” says Corey Korinko, Avets’ Hospital Director. “After navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to not only greeting our clients inside our hospital once again – but now at our brand-new facility.”



The new Avets hospital is conveniently located less than two miles from their former location, and will offer the latest equipment and advancements, including: a 16-slice computed tomography (CT), 1.5 Tesla MRI, four advanced surgery suites, a dedicated critical care unit (ICU), ample clinical space to expand the hospital’s specialty offerings - including the addition of Neurology in October, and much more.



