Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Receive press releases from MTS Management Group: By Email RSS Feeds: MTS Management Group's Bill Abernathy Releases New 4 Song EP

MTS' Kansas City singer-songwriter has released a 4-song EP, “Who Are You, Who Am I?"

Kansas City, MO, June 18, 2021 --(



In addition to the title track and “The World’s Foremost Authority On Everything,” Abernathy included his previous single release, “More Than Meets The Eye.” That single has more than 120K Spotify streams. All totaled, Bill’s music has been streamed more than 1 million times, across all platforms.



The new EP was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Yes, MeatLoaf, Eric Gales.) Watch the video for “A Thousand Wild Horses” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhCtEqdH0mk.



About Bill Abernathy: Kansas City, MO singer-songwriter Bill Abernathy has released a string of successful singles and albums, starting with 2017’s Find A Way, featuring the #1 Roots Music Chart single, “Goodbye Will Never Come Again.” Abernathy continued his streak with another hit album, Crossing Willow Creek, which included the politically charged radio hit and Top 100 US iTunes single, “Cry Wolf,” as well as 3 other international hits. His last single, another political release, “More Than Meets The Eye” received 120K streams on Spotify, 45K Soundcloud plays and 37K views on Youtube. All totaled, Abernathy’s music has been streamed more than 1 million times.



For more information please visit http://www.billabernathy.com.

https://www.facebook.com/billabernathysingersongwriter/

https://twitter.com/bill_abernathy

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4Ke1nMGKuxX1mqzhNYCBwD Kansas City, MO, June 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- On May 24, 2021, Bill Abernathy released his first new single in 8 months. His cover of Gary Burr/Blue Sky Riders’ “A Thousand Wild Horses” immediately raced to the top of the iTunes country songs chart in South Africa, reaching #1. Now, the Kansas City singer-songwriter has included that chart-topper and three other tracks on his latest EP release, “Who Are You, Who Am I?”In addition to the title track and “The World’s Foremost Authority On Everything,” Abernathy included his previous single release, “More Than Meets The Eye.” That single has more than 120K Spotify streams. All totaled, Bill’s music has been streamed more than 1 million times, across all platforms.The new EP was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Yes, MeatLoaf, Eric Gales.) Watch the video for “A Thousand Wild Horses” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhCtEqdH0mk.About Bill Abernathy: Kansas City, MO singer-songwriter Bill Abernathy has released a string of successful singles and albums, starting with 2017’s Find A Way, featuring the #1 Roots Music Chart single, “Goodbye Will Never Come Again.” Abernathy continued his streak with another hit album, Crossing Willow Creek, which included the politically charged radio hit and Top 100 US iTunes single, “Cry Wolf,” as well as 3 other international hits. His last single, another political release, “More Than Meets The Eye” received 120K streams on Spotify, 45K Soundcloud plays and 37K views on Youtube. All totaled, Abernathy’s music has been streamed more than 1 million times.For more information please visit http://www.billabernathy.com.https://www.facebook.com/billabernathysingersongwriter/https://twitter.com/bill_abernathyhttps://open.spotify.com/artist/4Ke1nMGKuxX1mqzhNYCBwD Contact Information MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTS Management Group