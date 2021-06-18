PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Taiisha Bradley, Celebrity Publicist

Press Release

Receive press releases from Taiisha Bradley, Celebrity Publicist: By Email RSS Feeds:

Taiisha Bradley, Celebrity Publicist as Publicist of Record for GAMS Global Solutions and VendCon21


Atlanta, GA, June 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kaya Mason CEO & Vending Entrepreneur has chosen Taiisha Bradley, Celebrity Publicist as her publicity solution for their GAMS Global Brand and their VendCon21 Vending Conference July 16-18, 2021 in Atlanta, GA.

Kaya is a recently retired scientist and educator, who pivoted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and placed PPE vending machines in public spaces to provide a convenient solution to those who forgot their mask or other essential supplies.

Kaya now teaches her business model to others who want to start a thriving vending business.

If you would like to interview Kaya for your media outlet, please send an inquiry to Taiisha@TaiishaBradley.com

If you would like more information about VendCon21 visit www.thevendcon.com
Contact Information
Taiisha Bradley, Celebrity Publicist
615-274-9465
Contact
www.taiishabradley.com
@taiishabradley

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Taiisha Bradley, Celebrity Publicist
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help