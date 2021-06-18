Taiisha Bradley, Celebrity Publicist as Publicist of Record for GAMS Global Solutions and VendCon21

Press Releases Taiisha Bradley, Celebrity Publicist Press Release

Atlanta, GA, June 18, 2021 --(



If you would like more information about VendCon21 visit www.thevendcon.com Atlanta, GA, June 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Kaya Mason CEO & Vending Entrepreneur has chosen Taiisha Bradley, Celebrity Publicist as her publicity solution for their GAMS Global Brand and their VendCon21 Vending Conference July 16-18, 2021 in Atlanta, GA.Kaya is a recently retired scientist and educator, who pivoted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and placed PPE vending machines in public spaces to provide a convenient solution to those who forgot their mask or other essential supplies.Kaya now teaches her business model to others who want to start a thriving vending business.If you would like to interview Kaya for your media outlet, please send an inquiry to Taiisha@TaiishaBradley.comIf you would like more information about VendCon21 visit www.thevendcon.com Contact Information Taiisha Bradley, Celebrity Publicist

615-274-9465



www.taiishabradley.com

@taiishabradley



