Taiisha Bradley, Celebrity Publicist as Publicist of Record for GAMS Global Solutions and VendCon21

Atlanta, GA, June 18, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Kaya Mason CEO & Vending Entrepreneur has chosen Taiisha Bradley, Celebrity Publicist as her publicity solution for their GAMS Global Brand and their VendCon21 Vending Conference July 16-18, 2021 in Atlanta, GA.
Kaya is a recently retired scientist and educator, who pivoted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and placed PPE vending machines in public spaces to provide a convenient solution to those who forgot their mask or other essential supplies.
Kaya now teaches her business model to others who want to start a thriving vending business.
If you would like to interview Kaya for your media outlet, please send an inquiry to Taiisha@TaiishaBradley.com
If you would like more information about VendCon21 visit www.thevendcon.com