Avant Healthcare Professionals Awarded Gold and Silver in the 2021 Aster Awards

Avant Healthcare Professionals today announced it won a gold and silver honor at the 2021 Aster Awards. The company earned a gold in the Crisis Management category for its “Guide to Nurse Staffing Post COVID-19” and a silver in the External Publication category for its “2020 Trends in Nurse Staffing.”

The 2021 Aster Awards received entries from across the United States, as well as abroad. All entries were reviewed by a panel of industry experts and scored on multiple criteria, included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality, and overall appeal and execution. Participants’ entries competed against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories. Silver honors were given to those with a score of 90%-94%, and Gold honors were presented to those with a score of 95%-99%.



“We are thrilled to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year by the Aster Awards for our marketing content,” said Brian Hudson, senior vice president of Avant Healthcare Professionals. “We are especially proud of our team and partners that contributed to these award-winning materials.”



“During these unprecedented times of COVID, this year’s competition was one of the most creative to date. With our new COVID category, there were many agencies and organizations that stepped up and offered incredible communications that were both informative and creative. We’ve all had COVID-19 touch our lives and are looking forward to a much brighter future together. Our hats off to everyone for amazing entries,” said Melinda Lucas, Aster Awards program coordinator.



For a full list of Aster Award winners, please visit asterawards.com/winners



About Avant Healthcare Professionals

