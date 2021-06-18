Edmonton Gets Another Fish Shack – Joey's 2.0

Press Releases Joey's Only Franchising Ltd. Press Release

Familiar Canadian restaurant brand enters another stage of growth.

Edmonton, Canada, June 18, 2021



"This growth is just the beginning for Joey's 2.0 in Edmonton," said Joe Klassen, founder and CEO of Joey's Only Franchising Ltd. "We've had a strong fan base in the area since we started franchising in 1992. Joey's Fish Shack fits well with the new restaurant models that have emerged in the past few years."



Located in the south-east corner of the city in the Tamarack area (Tamarack Commons), Joey's Fish Shack brings amazing seafood, fish & chips and a series of new flavour profiles popular across generations. Customers experience a newly thought-out menu and some design changes to make you feel comfy with your group.



"We are looking at all corners of Edmonton for Joey's Fish Shack," said Dave Holland, VP of Marketing. "It's clear that the history of Joey's Seafood in the region has spurred interest in the Fish Shack."



About Joey's Fish Shack



Calgary-based Joey's Fish Shack is the new player in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Joey's carries with it, the reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's Fish Shack franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen — to serve great seafood in a trendy, community-based family restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 5.5 million guests system-wide through its 43 restaurants in Canada. In 2021, the company celebrates 36 years serving Canada's favourite fish & chips.



For more information, please contact:



Mr. Max Gagnon, Vice President Operations, Joey's Restaurants, max@joeys.ca



Dave Holland

403-243-4584



https://joeysfishshack.ca



