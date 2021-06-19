De Nora Launches CECHLO™-MS 200, Innovative Standardized High-Strength On-Site Chlorine Generation System

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases De Nora Water Technologies (Asia) Press Release

New standardized design ensures reliable treatment, while minimizing safety concerns and enabling supply chain independence for water operators.

Manila, Philippines, June 19, 2021



“The CECHLO-MS 200 is the latest generator in the De Nora CECHLO-MS systems product family,” says Mr. Marwan Nesicolaci, General Manager, Asia Hub of De Nora Water Technologies. “Unlike other solutions available in the market, the CECHLO-MS 200 system offers unique advantages thanks to its optimized and standardized design – customers benefit from simple and quick installation, easy operation and maintenance and a faster turnaround on projects. CECHLO technology gives our customers the flexibility to choose from on-site generation of chlorine gas or hypochlorite solution, which are both proven effective and economical for water disinfection applications.”



Responding to modern water and sewage treatment challenges



In an environment with ever tightening regulations, water and sewage treatment plants have been increasingly challenged to build treatment processes and plants that offer regulatory compliance, self-sustainability, safe operation, value economics and environmental-friendly solutions.



CECHLO-MS on-site chlorine generation system was developed based on De Nora’s profound expertise in electrochemistry combined a deep experience of complex water treatment applications. The high-strength system allows plant operators to build a self-sustainable and reliable supply chain of chlorine, eliminating the safety risks associated with having delivered and storing large amounts of chlorine, especially in populated areas. It also allows plants to optimise operation cost and improve sustainability to address the modern-day challenges.



Many centralized water treatment plants today have either installed or are considering the adoption of this safe, reliable, innovate and cost-effective solution to solve all their needs, while meeting increasingly strict country safety regulations.



The new and improved CECHLO-MS 200



De Nora CECHLO-MS-200 system generates on-site high strength sodium hypochlorite at 12% or/and chlorine gas in a “plug and play” configuration that safely produces chlorine on site. At the heart of the CECHLO-MS 200 system is the proprietary highly efficient Ion Exchange Membrane (IEM) electrolyzer, which has been continuously optimised through innovative upgrades, powered by proprietary De Nora DSA® electrodes.



“Modern-day challenges of water treatment are becoming more complex globally, and there is increasing demand to rise to these challenges with technology,” says Mr. Nesicolaci. “The new De Nora CECHLO-MS 200 system utilises our proprietary technologies to help our customers to achieve a balance of safety, reliability, cost efficiency, and sustainability in water treatment. The team at De Nora continues to deliver innovative solutions that support safe and cost-effective water access for businesses and individuals, and we look forward to our continued working partnerships with water providers globally.”



De Nora proven successes in the region and globally



This new product launch continues De Nora successes and partnerships in the region. It comes on the back of ground-breaking and solutions integrating both its CECHLO-MS on-site generation system and CAPITAL CONTROLS® safe gas feed system to produce and feed chlorine gas and hypochlorite. This hybrid solution was implemented by Hong Kong’s Water Supplies Department (WSD), where De Nora delivered to several water treatment locations, with a combined design capacity of 8.46 tons/day chlorine. This solution is a response to safety concerns around the transportation and storage of large amounts of liquid chlorine containers in waterworks located in highly populated areas, and for these waterworks to include self-sustainable water treatment designs. All systems are scheduled to be operational across the water treatment plants by 2022.



De Nora is recognized for nearly 100 years of expertise and dedication in the field of electrochemistry, with over 400 installations worldwide, producing more than 20 million tons of chlorine every year with CECHLO technology. De Nora electrodes and technologies account for 80% of the worldwide chlorine production.



About De Nora



De Nora is a global supplier of innovative technologies and solutions and is recognised as a partner of choice for important industrial electrochemical processes. Since its foundation in 1923, De Nora has been driven by the philosophy of continual improvement by way of developing and manufacturing electrodes and electrochemical systems. The company offers advanced water disinfection and filtration technologies to solve problems related to municipal and industrial markets. De Nora is committed to the development of unconventional solutions to achieve energy transition to decarbonisation and clean water for everyone. Worldwide over 1,600 employees work together dynamically, sharing knowledge to achieve a sustainable future.



