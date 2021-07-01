Press Releases The Doan Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Doan Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Doan Group Celebrates 40 Years of Service

Nationwide auto and property appraising and claim servicing company The Doan Group has been providing a boutique client experience since 1981.

Covington, GA, July 01, 2021 --(



Founded in 1981 in Buffalo, New York, The Doan Group has established itself as a boutique national provider that supports its clients with multiple regional offices. Doan provides a variety of appraisal services, including auto and light trucks, motorcycles, specialty claims and property claims.



Doan employs the latest technologies to improve speed, perfect the appraisal process and remain ahead of industry trends. At the core of the Doan experience is a steadfast dedication to nurturing highly personalized relationships with clients that is enhanced by technology to deliver the highest levels of efficiency, accuracy, and satisfaction.



“Being part of the community has been The Doan Group way for 40 years,” says Roger Crowley, Senior Vice President of Sales & Operations. “Our Franchise Owners and Appraisers live and work in the same areas they service. We’re familiar with the people and businesses that we support on an individual level so we can perform our duties in the manner our clients expect and deserve.”



Crowley adds The Doan Group is known for competitive pricing while providing better-than-competitive accuracy and cycle time, as reflected in the company’s overall success.



“We look forward to being a partner and a provider to these communities for the next 40 years and more,” says Crowley.



For a full list of services offered by Doan, visit www.doan.com/#section-services



The Doan Group provides nationwide vehicle, specialty, and property appraisal services, in addition to other claims services, to the insurance industry. Headquartered in Covington, Georgia, the company has regional offices throughout the U.S. to provide its customers and their clients with a reliable and efficient national coverage network.



For more information about The Doan Group and its services, please visit www.doan.com or contact us at info@doan.com. Covington, GA, July 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Doan Group is proudly celebrating 40 years of growth, success and being a trusted provider of claim appraising services to the auto and property insurance industries.Founded in 1981 in Buffalo, New York, The Doan Group has established itself as a boutique national provider that supports its clients with multiple regional offices. Doan provides a variety of appraisal services, including auto and light trucks, motorcycles, specialty claims and property claims.Doan employs the latest technologies to improve speed, perfect the appraisal process and remain ahead of industry trends. At the core of the Doan experience is a steadfast dedication to nurturing highly personalized relationships with clients that is enhanced by technology to deliver the highest levels of efficiency, accuracy, and satisfaction.“Being part of the community has been The Doan Group way for 40 years,” says Roger Crowley, Senior Vice President of Sales & Operations. “Our Franchise Owners and Appraisers live and work in the same areas they service. We’re familiar with the people and businesses that we support on an individual level so we can perform our duties in the manner our clients expect and deserve.”Crowley adds The Doan Group is known for competitive pricing while providing better-than-competitive accuracy and cycle time, as reflected in the company’s overall success.“We look forward to being a partner and a provider to these communities for the next 40 years and more,” says Crowley.For a full list of services offered by Doan, visit www.doan.com/#section-servicesThe Doan Group provides nationwide vehicle, specialty, and property appraisal services, in addition to other claims services, to the insurance industry. Headquartered in Covington, Georgia, the company has regional offices throughout the U.S. to provide its customers and their clients with a reliable and efficient national coverage network.For more information about The Doan Group and its services, please visit www.doan.com or contact us at info@doan.com. Contact Information The Doan Group

Roger Crowley

770-788-8328



www.doan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Doan Group