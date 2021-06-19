Press Releases Caresmartz, Inc. Press Release

CareSmartz360 Named Category Leader for Home Health Care Software by GetApp

CareSmartz360 has added another feather in its cap by winning the “2021 Category Leaders” award in the Home Health Care Software category in 2021 by GetApp.

Pittsford, NY, June 19, 2021 --(



“We are excited to be placed in the Category Leaders report for Home Health Care Software by GetApp,” says James Merson, Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Caresmartz.



“Out of hundreds of market leaders, CareSmartz360 has carved its niche in one of the top positions. Getting recognition as a Category Leader is undeniably an outstanding validation. Recognitions like these motivate us to innovate and improve client experience. Caresmartz aims at delivering the highest level of client satisfaction through a user-friendly approach, and top-notch customer support,” he adds.



Category Leaders is published on GetApp, the recommendation engine SMBs need to make the right software choice. Category Leaders rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support and likelihood to recommend.



**Disclaimer**



GetApp Category Leaders constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of nor constitute an endorsement by, GetApp or its affiliates.



About CareSmartz360



CareSmartz360 is a cloud-based, HIPAA compliant Home Care Software Solution that seamlessly integrates Client Intake, Scheduling, Electronic Visit Verification, Billing & Payroll, HR, Training, and Reporting. CareSmartz360 gives you control over every aspect of your home care business that thrives in productivity & helps in scaling business growth. For more information, visit www.caresmartz360.com.



About GetApp



GetApp is the premier online resource for businesses exploring software as a service (SaaS) products. Buyers easily compare software products side-by-side with GetApp’s free interactive tools and detailed product data.



GetApp features research, insights, trends, and validated user reviews, giving buyers the tools they need to make informed decisions for their organization. GetApp is a Gartner company. For more information, visit www.getapp.com.



About Caresmartz, INC.



Elena Jonathon

1-844-588-2771



https://www.caresmartz360.com/



