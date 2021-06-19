Church of Scientology Nashville Inspires New Hope for Return to In-Person Services

Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

For more information or to learn more, visit Scientology.org/StayWell. Nashville, TN, June 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With more than 853,000 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, and 12,400 deaths, many church leaders were reluctant to resume in-person worship services, even with restrictions lifting across the state. The Church of Scientology Nashville is inspiring other faith leaders with safe return methods involving deep sanitization of church spaces so any trace of the COVID-19 virus is vanquished.The Church of Scientology’s Volunteer Ministers have taken part in an initiative designed to keep communities safe while cities and states reopen. They distributed over 15,000 “Stay Well” booklets to local stores, restaurants, grocery stores, clinics, hospitals and homes in the Nashville area. And now, Volunteer Ministers are helping to sanitize places of worship as they prepare for in-person services again.One Volunteer Minister explained that they are armed with DECON 7, the most effective decontamination substance. “We decontaminate these buildings at our own expense,” she says. They follow it up with hygiene education to ensure the spaces they sanitize are kept clean and germ-free.The education is available online at the How to Stay Well Prevention Center on the Scientology website, which makes booklets and other prevention materials available, free of charge. The booklets can be read on the website or downloaded. More than a dozen brief videos illustrate the key information, making it easy to understand what a virus is, how it spreads, and the actions anyone can take to protect themselves and their families.Worldwide distribution of these booklets began in May 2020 in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. The Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”For more information or to learn more, visit Scientology.org/StayWell. Contact Information Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

