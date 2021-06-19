Excitement of the 2021 Orlando Parade of Homes Comes to Providence Golf Club Community This Summer

ABD Development, Central Florida’s preeminent community developer and luxury home builder for three decades, has announced its entries for the 2021 Orlando Parade of Homes. This Grand Award-winning custom luxury builder is currently offering new construction in Phase Two of Toscana Palm Coast and Hampton Landing at Providence.

“After all this time as an established developer and builder with awards dating back to 1993, it is still exciting to see the yearly Parade of Homes coming to Providence,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development. “Our golf club community is known for our amenities, therefore summertime is a great time to showcase all the fun in the sun Providence has to offer. ABD also has fresh new floor plans in Hampton Landing so we are keeping it interesting for repeat Parade of Homes visitors.”



The 68th Annual Orlando Parade of Homes is a free, self-guided tour throughout the Central Florida region including Providence (begin at the Welcome Center located at 131 Chadwick Drive, Davenport FL 33837). The community is entered in the competition as well as ABD’s signature Courtyard model, its most popular model that features an enclosed spacious courtyard with pool and casita (located at 2204 Callaway Court, Davenport FL 33837).



Earlier this year, ABD had announced that the Victoria Woods and Heritage Green neighborhoods in Providence had sold out. Currently building custom luxury homes in Providence, ABD is offering its new construction on the back nine of the Providence golf course in the Hampton Landing neighborhood. Also in ABD news, a popular video was released by the Florida new home builder that showcases Providence Golf Club Community for those who cannot see it in person. This video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1muy6EMELc



For more information about ABD Development, please see:

www.abddevelopment.com.



For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see:

