Total Home Protection is All Set to Revamp Customer Experience Bigger, Bolder, and Better with ServicePlus-Home Warranty

To emphasize the standard of services executed, Total Home Protection undergoes a change of name. With a mission to offer "Plus" services to customers, it is now "ServicePlus Home Warranty."

Edison, NJ, June 19, 2021 --



The company is now known as "ServicePlus Home Warranty." Rebranding an already established business was a hard-won call. One of the primary objectives of retitling was to signify the need of consumers. It is no surprise that customers looking to invest in home warranties are paying for convenience and top-notch services. The name "ServicePlus – Home Warranty" clears the speculation.



ServicePlus Home Warranty is not just a striking new brand identity. The title guarantees a promising reformation and an upgrade of services. "Plus" is not a mere suffix. The word serves as an assurance that all customers will be provided the best-in-standard services. Coining of a new name puts out a strong message that the company stands firm on its principles of serving nothing but the best to its consumers.



"People love getting things easy. Fairly good services does not cut it. They turn to us looking for a well-managed and best-in-quality experience," concluded David Seruya, the esteemed Chief Executive Officer. "Hard work makes zero sense when you pay for services. Relying on a brand that is vetted to accomplish a perfect job in the first go explains it all. ServicePlus Home Warranty is a new name in the marketplace and not a new venture. Our credibility, industry-relevant expertise, and trust continue to be the anchor of a thriving business. We take pride in fostering strong, happy relationships with homeowners of all kinds, looking for a seamless and hassle-free experience. ServicePlus Home Warranty is geared to leave no stones unturned in providing the greatest quality home warranty and protection services, no one has ever witnessed before," he added.



The company has been supremely scrupulous in its rebranding initiatives. It was always centered around sending a clear message to the homeowners. ServicePlus Home Warranty - a one-stop destination for home protection and warranty service needs. It was crucial to step up in the game, now that customers are more aware of what’s better. A customer’s requirements are constantly evolving. It was only imperative to scale up and offer the finest services in the industry. Renaming the company is also an initiative to announce this loud.



Recent alterations have been initiated in a number of different ways. The company has a new website that is exquisitely designed and user-friendly. Navigating through the features is easier done than thought. The website is greatly optimized for Smartphones, tablets, and desktops. Customers can now enjoy one-click access to information about the company, its mission, frequently asked questions, service plans, and many more useful resources.



Laura Donovan

1-800-545-0402



totalhomeprotection.com



