Goodwill ~ Redwood Empire Partners with Facebook Elevate and Coursera for Social Media Marketing Training

Goodwill ~ Redwood Empire is thrilled to be part of a new initiative launched by Goodwill Industries International, Facebook Elevate and Coursera to help job seekers master social media marketing skills.

While many social media marketing roles require technical training previously learned through advanced degree programs, Facebook Elevate, along with Coursera, a global leader in online learning, launched a five-course program designed for learners with no prior industry experience to earn a Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate. This self-paced online program is designed to be completed within 20 weeks and includes 100 hours of hands-on, project-based training. After completing the program, learners will receive an industry-recognized certificate that they can use to apply for entry-level social media marketing roles.



This groundbreaking new training is intended to increase diversity and eliminate barriers to entry in this rapidly growing field of work. Facebook Elevate is funding Goodwill, North America’s leading workforce development nonprofit, to distribute 6,000 scholarships, covering the full costs of the training program. As part of Facebook Elevate’s commitment to diversity, the grant will enable Goodwill to offer holistic support to learners, providing eligible participants with services including career planning, résumé building and other supports as needed.



“Goodwill ~ Redwood Empire is pleased to be one the Goodwill organizations participating in this important new initiative,” said Brandy Evans, President & CEO. “Every day, we meet people in our community who are determined to get back to work, and these scholarships will allow many of them to learn the new skills they need.”



Facebook Elevate is a community and learning platform created to accelerate the growth of businesses of color and celebrate creators who break barriers and turn dreams into realities. In 2020, Facebook Elevate announced they will reach 1 million members of the Black community and 1 million members of the Latinx community in the U.S. over the next three years.



“Companies across the globe are rapidly changing and seeking diverse talent with digital skills. The new Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate Program is a helpful tool for job seekers to grow their digital skills and prepare for the opportunities of tomorrow,” said Judy Toland, vice president and head of scaled solutions, global business marketing at Facebook.



Tracey Feick, Director of Mission Services

Goodwill ~ Redwood Empire

707-523-0550 tfeick_@_gire_._org



Goodwill ~ Redwood Empire’s mission is Changing Lives and Strengthening Communities through the Dignity and Power of Work. Goodwill has been supporting the Redwood Empire since 1974 to empower those with barriers to employment including poverty, disability, lack of work history, and recent incarceration to prepare for, find and retain meaningful employment. Community donations fund our retail stores to provide job training for those building job skills and employment history, as well as other job readiness, training and employment programs. In the past year, we have delivered 218,865 hours of job skill training and our Donated Goods Program has helped the planet by diverting 7+ million pounds of materials from landfills. Learn how you can support your local Goodwill to ensure everyone in our community has the opportunity to thrive at

Tracey Feick

(707) 523-0550



gire.org



