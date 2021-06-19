Spencer Savings Bank President Jane Allerman-Rey Appointed to NJBankers Board of Directors

Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Elmwood Park, NJ, June 19, 2021 --(



“It is an honor to be a part of the NJBankers leadership team. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors and look forward to joining them in advocating for our membership’s interests,” said Allerman-Rey. “I am particularly proud to represent Spencer Savings Bank and community bankers, as I have been a strong supporter throughout my entire career and witnessed, first hand, the impact that community banks have in the communities they serve.”



Allerman-Rey was recently named President and Chief Operating Officer of Spencer Savings Bank. Prior to this, she served as First Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Spencer. She has worked at Spencer Savings Bank for almost 30 years and has been an integral part of the growth and success of the company. Prior to joining Spencer, she came from the regulatory side of banking, working at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the Office of Thrift Supervision (OTS).



Allerman-Rey presently serves on the boards of two non-profit organizations: the UCEDC, an economic development corporation servicing N.J.’s small businesses, and the Westfield Area YMCA. Within those organizations, she serves on a number of committees, some of which include: executive, loan, finance and budget committees. She is also an active member of the Financial Managers Society (FMS), a national organization which focuses on providing education, community support, networking and professional development for finance industry members.



Founded more than 115 years ago, NJBankers is a trade association representing the state’s banking community. The primary mission of NJBankers is to represent membership’s interests before state and federal government and regulatory authorities. The association provides a variety of services to its banking members in the state. To learn more, please visit njbankers.com.



Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.



Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

