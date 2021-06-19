PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Co-opportunity Market - Santa Monica’s Most Loved Grocer for the 7th Straight Year


Co-opportunity Market (Co-op) has once again been named Santa Monica’s most loved grocer.

Santa Monica, CA, June 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Most Loved competition, sponsored by the Santa Monica Daily Press, had more than 70,000 votes from community members showing their love and support for their favorite local businesses. There were more than 16,700 nominations across all categories and Co-opportunity was selected as the Most Loved Grocer for 2021.

The Co-op is open to everyone and you don’t have to be a member to shop, but as L.A.’s only cooperative grocery store, it is owned and governed by its members. From its humble beginnings in a garage back in 1974, the Co-op now has two locations, Santa Monica and Culver City and over 18,000 members.

Selling only 100% organic produce, the Co-op also offers organic bulk, sustainably sourced meat and seafood, chef-inspired meals and an extensive health and wellness department; always focusing on value, clean ingredients and local sourcing.

In addition, the Co-op supports the community giving back over $60,000 in the last year to local charities and organizations. Our current Register Round Up recipient is Culver City Backpacks for Kids. To apply for Round Up and learn more about other events, visit coopportunity.com
