Fine Art Photographer Returns to Greenland to Photograph Climate Change Five Years Later

Funded by a Second Grant, Collaborative Photo Project Captures Haunting Beauty of Melting Glaciers at Night and Will Donate NFTs

Fine art photographer Steve Giovinco returns to Greenland to photograph glaciers five years later to see how the landscape has changed. Beyond documentation, the goal is to convey a surreal portrait of a changing primordial landscape through eerie and evocative night photographs. Working directly with native Greenlandic people is key for the project where members of the community will help identify specific points of climate change occurring in their land. This kind of cross-cultural collaboration is essential and will help the work have a lasting impact. The project is supported by a second American-Scandinavian Foundation Grant and runs from August 12 through September 7, 2021.



Steve Giovinco is a New York-based photographer. Tracing environmental change, his work focuses on eerie long exposure night landscape images. Public and private collections including his photographs are the Brooklyn Museum of Art, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and the California Museum of Photography. Exhibitions of his work include the Contemporary Art Center, Cincinnati; Museum of Contemporary Art Georgia; Winnipeg Art Gallery; White Columns; Sadler's Wells, London; Gyeongnam Art Museum, Korea. He's a Fulbright Fellow Alternate, attended artist residencies at Yaddo, and received numerous grants. He was commissioned by one of the first blockchain art platforms, Monegraph. Giovinco earned an MFA from Yale University.

Steve Giovinco

347-421-7598



www.stevegiovinco.com



