Sunil Ramlall Joins Concordia University as Professor of Business

Sunil Ramlall is the main editor of forthcoming book on future of work and education. His thought leadership will help to further prepare DBA students for key leadership roles in their organizations. Milwaukee, WI, June 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Sunil Ramlall has recently joined Concordia University Wisconsin as Professor of Business teaching in the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) Program. Dr. Ramlall brings several years on teaching experience especially in graduate business programs. He was previously at Western Governors University.Sunil's education includes a BA, MBA, M.Ed., and Ph.D. Using his education, research, and experience, Sunil will be able to integrate theory and practice to help to build a world-class doctorate program preparing leaders to solve complex business problems.Through the Doctor of Business Administration program, Concordia is preparing Christian leaders to address those problems holistically by combining quantitative and qualitative business concepts. The outcome? Actual change that translates to long-term growth and profitability.The CUW DBA has three distinct concentrations:Financial and Economic Management: Study how the financial and economic theory impacts global and regional organizations. You'll have the opportunity to explore further either financial or economic principles allowing you to apply the concepts to organizational structure and productivity.Organizational Change and Performance: Learn applied methods and theories that address organizational improvement by examining individual, team, and organizational analysis and enhancing decision-making techniques.Healthcare Administration: Study the administration of global health care systems and provide graduates with the opportunity to examine technology and analytics, legal and ethical considerations, and leadership topics encountered by top industry professionals.Sunil Ramlall is the main editor of forthcoming book on future of work and education. His thought leadership will help to further prepare DBA students for key leadership roles in their organizations. Contact Information Strategic HRM Consulting, LLC

