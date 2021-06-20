Jovan Miller Speaks at Nation United Lacrosse Camp About Diversity in Lacrosse and Opportunities for Youth of Color to Earn College Scholarships

Press Releases Nation United Texas Lacrosse Press Release

Jovan Miller, former professional lacrosse player, Syracuse University All-American, educator, and social justice speaker at Nation United Lacrosse Camp addressing student athletes about diversity in lacrosse and its opportunities for youth of color to earn college scholarships.

Houston, TX, June 20, 2021 --(

Public Speaking Event, Jovan Miller, former professional lacrosse player and public speaker addresses student athletes at the Nation United Texas Lacrosse Camp about diversity in lacrosse and its opportunities for youth of color to earn college scholarships.



Press Conference, announcing the Nation United Texas Lacrosse Teams rosters representing diversity in lacrosse at the Texas Lax Festival and the Adrenaline Western Shootout tournaments.



Who:

Jovan Miller, former professional lacrosse player, Syracuse University All-American, educator, and social justice activist and Nation United Lacrosse.



Where:

Houston Baptist University, Dillon II



When:

June 24, 9:30-11:00am Speaking Event

June 24, 11:00am-12:00pm Press Conference, Roster Announcement, Interviews



Jovan Miller, former professional lacrosse player, Syracuse University All-American, educator, and social justice speaker at Nation United Lacrosse Camp addressing student athletes about diversity in lacrosse and its opportunities for youth of color to earn college scholarships.



Minorities are underrepresented in the sport of lacrosse. African-Americans represent only 3.5% of collegiate lacrosse players. Through grassroots community outreach programs and select club teams, Nation United strives to close this gap such that minority participation in lacrosse proportionately represents the population.



Nation United Texas will also announce its summer 2021 club team rosters, which will compete nationally to expose its athletes to 150+ college coaches. Nation United Texas athletes from public and private schools across Texas may be interviewed about their experiences as minority lacrosse players and the importance of representing diversity in lacrosse at the Texas Lax Festival and the Adrenaline Western Shootout.



“It is important that we grow this sport in Texas so that our youth has equal opportunity to these avenues towards higher education, and this event is the initial platform for conveying such opportunities to the public,” states Nation United Texas director Mike Song.



Michael Song

310-491-8462



http://www.nationunitedlc.com/texas



