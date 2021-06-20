PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Nation United Texas Lacrosse

Press Release

Receive press releases from Nation United Texas Lacrosse: By Email RSS Feeds:

Jovan Miller Speaks at Nation United Lacrosse Camp About Diversity in Lacrosse and Opportunities for Youth of Color to Earn College Scholarships


Jovan Miller, former professional lacrosse player, Syracuse University All-American, educator, and social justice speaker at Nation United Lacrosse Camp addressing student athletes about diversity in lacrosse and its opportunities for youth of color to earn college scholarships.

Houston, TX, June 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- What:
Public Speaking Event, Jovan Miller, former professional lacrosse player and public speaker addresses student athletes at the Nation United Texas Lacrosse Camp about diversity in lacrosse and its opportunities for youth of color to earn college scholarships.

Press Conference, announcing the Nation United Texas Lacrosse Teams rosters representing diversity in lacrosse at the Texas Lax Festival and the Adrenaline Western Shootout tournaments.

Who:
Jovan Miller, former professional lacrosse player, Syracuse University All-American, educator, and social justice activist and Nation United Lacrosse.

Where:
Houston Baptist University, Dillon II

When:
June 24, 9:30-11:00am Speaking Event
June 24, 11:00am-12:00pm Press Conference, Roster Announcement, Interviews

Jovan Miller, former professional lacrosse player, Syracuse University All-American, educator, and social justice speaker at Nation United Lacrosse Camp addressing student athletes about diversity in lacrosse and its opportunities for youth of color to earn college scholarships.

Minorities are underrepresented in the sport of lacrosse. African-Americans represent only 3.5% of collegiate lacrosse players. Through grassroots community outreach programs and select club teams, Nation United strives to close this gap such that minority participation in lacrosse proportionately represents the population.

Nation United Texas will also announce its summer 2021 club team rosters, which will compete nationally to expose its athletes to 150+ college coaches. Nation United Texas athletes from public and private schools across Texas may be interviewed about their experiences as minority lacrosse players and the importance of representing diversity in lacrosse at the Texas Lax Festival and the Adrenaline Western Shootout.

“It is important that we grow this sport in Texas so that our youth has equal opportunity to these avenues towards higher education, and this event is the initial platform for conveying such opportunities to the public,” states Nation United Texas director Mike Song.

For more information, contact Nation United Texas @nationunitedtx | (310) 491-8462 Director Mike Song.
Contact Information
Nation United Texas Lacrosse
Michael Song
310-491-8462
Contact
http://www.nationunitedlc.com/texas

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Nation United Texas Lacrosse
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help