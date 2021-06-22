Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Aloware Press Release

Receive press releases from Aloware: By Email RSS Feeds: Aloware Releases Next-Level Phone Integration for HubSpot: Call and Text from Your CRM

Los Angeles, CA, June 22, 2021 --(



Aloware, cloud-based software provider to modern contact centers, developed on its native integration with HubSpot to provide sophisticated solutions that would triple performance of inside sales teams. By bringing in calling, texting, and outbound automation tools to HubSpot, it enables CRM users to engage leads faster than ever.



Installing Aloware for HubSpot means getting a sales dialer inside the CRM complete with automated call recording, logging, and voicemail drops. Since all Aloware lines are text-enabled, the company made sure that HubSpot users can leverage it to nurture customer relationships. The integration builds into HubSpot an SMS/MMS messenger that enables two-way texting with today’s mobile-first customers right from the HubSpot contact screen.



From just $50/agent/month, sales teams get to enjoy outbound calls and texts to combine with their HubSpot email campaigns. They can now also launch call and text sequences from their CRM with Aloware-powered actions added to HubSpot workflows. Boost response times and conversion rates with smart follow-ups. When a new lead enters the CRM, sales can instantly acknowledge it with a text, or trigger a call with Aloware, all using the already familiar HubSpot workflow settings.



Taking away manual time-consuming tasks from sales teams, Aloware as a contact center solution connects with HubSpot to automatically pull leads into its communication system. Users can find their HubSpot lists inside Aloware, ready for power dialing. It even passes information between each other on contact ownership, so there’s no mix up on who handles leads. This means that sales agents can touch as many as 500 of their leads per day with one click and a dynamic script to guide them.



With its two-way data sync, customer information and communication records are consolidated, providing agents with an updated reference when interacting with leads. This not only provides a seamless experience to them but to customers as well. Imagine call representatives talking to customers on the phone with Aloware at their fingertips; with the new HubSpot integration, they even get deal data right in their contact center software to help them close as they go.



Of course, there are inbound calls which Aloware automatically logs on HubSpot too. With its smart routing features, callers can get directed to respective HubSpot contact owners, helping businesses forge stronger and longer-lasting relationships with their customers. Managers can listen in and barge to help agents as needed with whisper features.



During its initial rollout to existing customers, this contact center integration for HubSpot received all 5-star reviews, confirming its value in improving sales efficiency and scaling up outbound efforts. A SaaS business in the real estate niche points out click-to-call features and call logging as huge time savers.



CRM hosts a wealth of data sales teams can translate into opportunities. Bringing in communication tools, particularly those that cater to the omnichannel nature of digital sales these days, should help businesses turn mere leads into won deals. It’s time to transform data into actual sales, and with Aloware’s now deeper integration with HubSpot, staying on top of customer interaction is made less overwhelming. No more tab switching and hardware devices, agents can complete a sale in one place. Managers can monitor performance with a live dashboard that makes it easy to spot laggers and unengaged leads.



The even better news is that Aloware won’t be stopping at HubSpot. The team is hard at work building similarly reliable integration with other CRMs including Salesforce, Pipedrive, and Zoho. Expect bigger updates in the next few months.



For a quick yet comprehensive tour of the Aloware x HubSpot integration for sales teams, go to www.aloware.com to book a live demo. Los Angeles, CA, June 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Aloware brings calling, texting, and outbound automation to HubSpot with an updated native integration like no other.Aloware, cloud-based software provider to modern contact centers, developed on its native integration with HubSpot to provide sophisticated solutions that would triple performance of inside sales teams. By bringing in calling, texting, and outbound automation tools to HubSpot, it enables CRM users to engage leads faster than ever.Installing Aloware for HubSpot means getting a sales dialer inside the CRM complete with automated call recording, logging, and voicemail drops. Since all Aloware lines are text-enabled, the company made sure that HubSpot users can leverage it to nurture customer relationships. The integration builds into HubSpot an SMS/MMS messenger that enables two-way texting with today’s mobile-first customers right from the HubSpot contact screen.From just $50/agent/month, sales teams get to enjoy outbound calls and texts to combine with their HubSpot email campaigns. They can now also launch call and text sequences from their CRM with Aloware-powered actions added to HubSpot workflows. Boost response times and conversion rates with smart follow-ups. When a new lead enters the CRM, sales can instantly acknowledge it with a text, or trigger a call with Aloware, all using the already familiar HubSpot workflow settings.Taking away manual time-consuming tasks from sales teams, Aloware as a contact center solution connects with HubSpot to automatically pull leads into its communication system. Users can find their HubSpot lists inside Aloware, ready for power dialing. It even passes information between each other on contact ownership, so there’s no mix up on who handles leads. This means that sales agents can touch as many as 500 of their leads per day with one click and a dynamic script to guide them.With its two-way data sync, customer information and communication records are consolidated, providing agents with an updated reference when interacting with leads. This not only provides a seamless experience to them but to customers as well. Imagine call representatives talking to customers on the phone with Aloware at their fingertips; with the new HubSpot integration, they even get deal data right in their contact center software to help them close as they go.Of course, there are inbound calls which Aloware automatically logs on HubSpot too. With its smart routing features, callers can get directed to respective HubSpot contact owners, helping businesses forge stronger and longer-lasting relationships with their customers. Managers can listen in and barge to help agents as needed with whisper features.During its initial rollout to existing customers, this contact center integration for HubSpot received all 5-star reviews, confirming its value in improving sales efficiency and scaling up outbound efforts. A SaaS business in the real estate niche points out click-to-call features and call logging as huge time savers.CRM hosts a wealth of data sales teams can translate into opportunities. Bringing in communication tools, particularly those that cater to the omnichannel nature of digital sales these days, should help businesses turn mere leads into won deals. It’s time to transform data into actual sales, and with Aloware’s now deeper integration with HubSpot, staying on top of customer interaction is made less overwhelming. No more tab switching and hardware devices, agents can complete a sale in one place. Managers can monitor performance with a live dashboard that makes it easy to spot laggers and unengaged leads.The even better news is that Aloware won’t be stopping at HubSpot. The team is hard at work building similarly reliable integration with other CRMs including Salesforce, Pipedrive, and Zoho. Expect bigger updates in the next few months.For a quick yet comprehensive tour of the Aloware x HubSpot integration for sales teams, go to www.aloware.com to book a live demo. Contact Information Aloware

Anoosh Roozrock

855-256-2001



aloware.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Aloware Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend