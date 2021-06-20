Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mods4cars Press Release

Receive press releases from Mods4cars: By Email RSS Feeds: SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Porsche 911 Targa (992) Now Available

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from Mods4cars for the Porsche 911 Targa (992) is now available. It allows the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving slowly with just one press of a button. Likewise, the operation of the convertible top is possible using the vehicle key with One-Touch.

Las Vegas, NV, June 20, 2021 --(



The convertible top module is retrofitted to the vehicle and delivers smart additional functions that make the everyday convertible life easier. It enables One-Touch operation of the convertible top while driving slowly. All it takes is a push of a button and the top can be opened and closed at a driving speed of up to 15 km/h. It is thereby no longer necessary to hold down the button during the entire movement of the convertible top.



In addition, the convertible top can also be operated using the vehicle remote control with One-Touch. After entering a short key combination on the remote control, the top opens or closes. SmartTOP customers can also open and close their windows via the vehicle remote control. No change to the vehicle key is required for this function.



Like every SmartTOP, the convertible top module for the Porsche 911 Targa (992) offers other useful additional functions. The ongoing movement of the convertible top will not be interrupted by switching off the engine. The module can be completely deactivated if so required. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module allows free software updates to be installed and the module to be programmed via PC/MAC.



The plug-and-play adapter included in the scope of delivery, enables an easy installation. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging together. As no cables have to be cut, dismantling without leaving a trace is possible at any time.



The company Mods4cars offers its SmartTOP comfort modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. The Porsche models 911 Carrera, Boxster and Cayman are also supported.



The SmartTOP comfort control for the Porsche 911 Targa (992) is available for 339.00 Euro plus tax.



A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/ODHqUxJGnlA



For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com



About Mods4cars:



Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.



The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.



Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.



Sven Tornow

+1-310-910-9055



www.mods4cars.com



