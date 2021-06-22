Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Fred the Dancing Frog" by Miranda Sunu

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Fred the Dancing Frog" – a colour-illustrated children’s book written by Miranda Sunu and illustrated by Chris Bryan.

Oxford, United Kingdom, June 22, 2021 --(



This story, about encouraging others to do their best, reinforces values of friendship and kindness and shows that it can be fun to know what you’re good at and to enjoy your talents.



Will Fred be crowned the king of the dance floor?



Fred the Dancing Frog is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 40 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800941779

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 27.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B096YN9JB4

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/FDF

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About the Author



Miranda Sunu loves to tell stories that make people laugh - whether it’s an anecdote about her day or a fantastic fable about a dancing frog.



She is a business graduate who lives in England with her husband.



Miranda has two children and one granddaughter.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Oxford, United Kingdom, June 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About "Fred the Dancing Frog": Everyone knows that frogs are good at catching flies and jumping. But Fred is different... he’s good at dancing. But when he enters a dance competition, winning isn’t the only thing on his mind! He wants his friends to enjoy themselves too.This story, about encouraging others to do their best, reinforces values of friendship and kindness and shows that it can be fun to know what you’re good at and to enjoy your talents.Will Fred be crowned the king of the dance floor?Fred the Dancing Frog is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 40 pagesISBN-13: 9781800941779Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 27.9 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B096YN9JB4Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/FDFPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About the AuthorMiranda Sunu loves to tell stories that make people laugh - whether it’s an anecdote about her day or a fantastic fable about a dancing frog.She is a business graduate who lives in England with her husband.Miranda has two children and one granddaughter.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing