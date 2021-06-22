Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Fred the Dancing Frog" by Miranda Sunu

Oxford, United Kingdom, June 22, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About "Fred the Dancing Frog": Everyone knows that frogs are good at catching flies and jumping. But Fred is different... he’s good at dancing. But when he enters a dance competition, winning isn’t the only thing on his mind! He wants his friends to enjoy themselves too.
This story, about encouraging others to do their best, reinforces values of friendship and kindness and shows that it can be fun to know what you’re good at and to enjoy your talents.
Will Fred be crowned the king of the dance floor?
Fred the Dancing Frog is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 40 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941779
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 27.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B096YN9JB4
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/FDF
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author
Miranda Sunu loves to tell stories that make people laugh - whether it’s an anecdote about her day or a fantastic fable about a dancing frog.
She is a business graduate who lives in England with her husband.
Miranda has two children and one granddaughter.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
