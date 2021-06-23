Hangzhou Janee Ya Apparel Steps Up: Promotes Artificial Fur Application in the Fashion Industry

Press Releases Hangzhou Janee Ya Garment Co., Ltd Press Release

Janee Ya Apparel has decided to shake hands with Animal Welfare Institute (AWI) to prevent the exploitation of animal skin for luxury attire.

It has been estimated that around a hundred million animals are killed specifically to deliver the fashion industry an "all-natural animal skin." The natural skin is utilized for making fur coats, hooded jackets, real-fur pompoms, shoes, and a wide range of leather clothing accessories. This state makes it pretty clear that about half of all animals are raised to satisfy the market need. The growing trend of fur farming and fashion industry demands promote unlicensed dealers to trap animals in the wild for money privately. The demands of the international market are unintentionally creating an unethical industry.



According to the CEO, “the Animal Welfare Act is an important piece of legislation for protecting animals, and its effective enforcement will end rampant animal exploitation. That is why all corporate legal firms should support Animal Welfare Institute (AWI) and Animal Welfare Act, to stop this negative business cycle. A greater loss is that the unethical behavior is being oversight by local and international authorities.” Animal Welfare Institute (AWI) and Janee Ya Apparel believe in supporting fur-free designers and using natural fibers to make fake fur an alternative for fashion enthusiasts. A great initiative and a positive perspective for solving this global issue. The company is hopeful of making an impact and doing its part in support of the Animal Welfare Institute (AWI).



