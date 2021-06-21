Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mustang Cat Press Release

Receive press releases from Mustang Cat: By Email RSS Feeds: Bluestem Equity Empowers Pro Software to Continue Taking the PEO/ASO Industry by Storm

How a commitment to cutting-edge technology and customer success won the PROs a multi-million-dollar investment.

Houston, TX, June 21, 2021 --(



A cloud-based Human Resource software with a heavy emphasis on payroll and benefits administration, Pro Software solves a host of unique challenges faced by outsourced human resource providers in the Professional Employment & Administrative Services sector.



Pro will use this capital infusion to invest in additional resources to scale the business. Recent exponential growth for Pro Software has been driven by its position as the only PEO software option built on a modern platform and the only one built by industry insiders.



“This was a compelling opportunity for Bluestem. While we typically concentrate our investments in the industrial sector, Mike Holley and the group at Pro Software have given us tremendous confidence in their ability to be highly disruptive in the rapidly growing PEO & ASO industry,” said Ben Tucker, Partner of Bluestem Equity, “...their success to-date is affirmation that in today’s world you can’t rely on old technology to protect you from cyber criminals, ensure operational continuity and provide the best service to your customers.”



Bluestem’s ownership interest in Pro Software diversifies their portfolio to include a true technology platform.



“We are honored by the strong financial commitment from Bluestem, who has had demonstrated success over generations in everything they touch,” said Mike Holley. Holley also stated, “Bluestem values the strong operational knowledge possessed by this unique team, led by Ryan Mossman, a 25-year software executive veteran.” Bluestem Equity Empowers Pro Software to Continue Taking the PEO/ASO Industry By Storm How a commitment to cutting-edge technology and customer success won the PROs a multi-million-dollar investment



About Bluestem:



Founded in May of 2020, Bluestem Equity, LLC is a Houston, Texas-based investment management group focused on powering companies for long term growth. Owned and operated by the families that own Mustang Cat, a stalwart in earth moving construction and global oil and gas markets, Bluestem Equity brings a wealth of operational expertise in the industrial services sector. Bluestem’s portfolio ranges from backing startup ventures, to playing a complementary role to existing, well-established companies with untapped potential. www.bluestemequity.com



About Pro Software:



Pro Software was developed by HR&P Solutions (founded in 2000) for its own internal day to day software platform. After 2 years of development, and investing several million dollars, HR&P launched the software for its own internal use in early 2019. It was overwhelmingly accepted by HR&P’s existing client base from day 1. The net result was that HR&P knew it had built something not just incredibly special, but powerful. Due to the lack of alternatives in the industry, the ownership of HR&P decided that Pro Software should be shared with others in the industry. In short order, the decision was made to launch Pro Software as its own entity in January of 2020. Since that time Pro Software has processed billions of dollars in payrolls in all 50 states and several US Territories.

www.Prosoftware.com



For additional information on Pro Software: marketing@prosoftware.com



Jason Paredes

713-452-7438



www.mustangcat.com



