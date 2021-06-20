Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Receive press releases from Steve Muehler: By Email RSS Feeds: Steve Muehler Insurance to Begin Offering Long Term Care Insurance Products

Steve Muehler Insurance has completed all of its regulatory requirements to begin offering Long Term Care Insurance Products to Individuals and Groups throughout the State of California.

Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2021 --(



Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance (for group Long Term Care Policies – www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance) and Steve Muehler – Insurance (for personal Long Term Care Insurance Policies – www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com) both plan to begin offering Long Term Care Insurance Products in California starting in July of 2021. Steve Muehler is a Licensed Insurance broker in the State of California, License Number: 4093099.



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



Additional Online Resources:



About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):

Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com

Steve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com

Steve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com

Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com

Steve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com

Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com



About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler

Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.



News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- According to Steve Muehler, “In 2020, the reported average cost per patient day for a skilled nursing facility in California was approximately $304, or $110,960 per year, and that number continues to grow each day. Our biggest generation, the ‘baby boomers’ who were born between 1946 and 1964 today are between the ages of 57 and 75 years old, and many of those fortunate to reach the upper portion of that number and more, time in a skilled nursing facility becomes more likely with each passing year. Though the average life span in the United States has been slowing increasing since the 1960’s when the average life span was about 69 years, it is today just under 79 years, but those of us who do live longer, tend to reach much later years. As advances in medicine, technology and care for the human body make life spans longer, the need for Long Term Care will continue to grow even after the baby boomer generation.”Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance (for group Long Term Care Policies – www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance) and Steve Muehler – Insurance (for personal Long Term Care Insurance Policies – www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com) both plan to begin offering Long Term Care Insurance Products in California starting in July of 2021. Steve Muehler is a Licensed Insurance broker in the State of California, License Number: 4093099.The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.Additional Online Resources:About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.comSteve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.comSteve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.comSteve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.comSteve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.comSteve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.comSteve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.comSteve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.comSteve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.comSteve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.comSteve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.comAbout Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerMedium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC Contact Information Steve Muehler

877-259-8066



www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Steve Muehler