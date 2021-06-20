Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BookBuzz Press Release

Receive press releases from BookBuzz: By Email RSS Feeds: BookBuzz.net Partners with Award-Winning Author Tracy Sumner to Announce the Release of Her New Regency Romance – "The Hellion is Tamed"

BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with award-winning author Tracy Sumner to announce the release of her new paranormal regency romance, "The Hellion is Tamed." This is the fourth book in her League of Lords series.

Rescued from the slums and molded into a gentleman, Simon Alexander lost the love of his life to a mystical world he’s always spurned. Still searching for the time traveler who stole his heart, he’ll stop at nothing to find her. When he does, he finds he can’t trust her - or his desire. Will he be able to tame his fear, and his hellion, once and for all?



She's a time-traveling socialite...



Transforming Emma Breslin from a poverty-stricken termagant into an aristocrat is easier than anyone imagined. Nearly overnight, she delights society as a trendsetting sensation. Torn between her obsession with the man who’s never forgiven her for leaving and her fight to safeguard the magical gem she stole from him, Emma battles to survive without the man she loves. But when her life is threatened, Simon Alexander is the only person in any time she can trust.



Come along for a passionate story where passion defies time and love conquers betrayal.



Ready for Simon's story of forbidden love, time travel, and intrigue? "The Hellion is Tamed" is #4 in the steamy Victorian paranormal romance series Publishers Weekly calls, “A superpowered twist on Victorian romance!"



"The Hellion is Tamed" is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Book Information:

The Hellion is Tamed

League of Lords, Book 4

By Tracy Sumner

Release Date: June 22, 2021

ISBN: 979-8513794455

ASIN: B08SKNYWB5

Pages: 250

Genre: Historical Romance, Regency Romance, Paranormal Regency Romance



About the Author:

Award-winning author Tracy Sumner’s storytelling career began when she picked up a historical romance on a college beach trip, and she fondly blames LaVyrle Spencer for her obsession with the genre. She’s a recipient of the National Reader’s Choice, and her novels have been translated into Dutch, German, Portuguese and Spanish. She lived in New York, Paris and Taipei before finding her way back to the Lowcountry of South Carolina.



When not writing sizzling love stories about feisty heroines and their temperamental-but-entirely-lovable heroes, Tracy enjoys reading, snowboarding, college football (Go Tigers!), yoga, and travel. She loves to hear from romance readers.



Contact:

Website: https://www.tracy-sumner.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sumnertrac

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tracysumnerauthor/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tracysumnerromance/

BookBub: https://www.bookbub.com/authors/tracy-sumner

GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/5259839.Tracy_Sumner

Newsletter: https://www.tracy-sumner.com/newsletter/

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/regency-romance-the-hellion-is-tamed/



Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08SKNYWB5

https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/id1557079736

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-hellion-is-tamed

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-hellion-is-tamed-tracy-sumner/1138975996?ean=2940165204531

https://books2read.com/helliontamed



PR By BookBuzz.net

Amanda Kerr

706-509-8422



http://bookbuzz.net/blog/regency-romance-the-hellion-is-tamed/



