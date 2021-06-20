iPOP Alumni Madelaine Petsch to Join Emma Roberts in New Rom-Com

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Madelaine Petsch will star alongside Emma Roberts in the upcoming rom-com "About Fate."

Deadline first reported the news of Madelaine’s casting in the upcoming film. About Fate tells the story of two people who believe in love but are unable to find its true meaning. Then, in a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other’s path on a stormy New Year’s Eve, and comedy and chaos ensue. In the film, Madelaine will play the role of Mann’s girlfriend. She’s thrilled that he’s going to propose to her on New Year’s Eve, an event that she’s orchestrating for Instagram with her usual enthusiasm and attention to detail. "About Fate" will begin filming this June in Boston. Vincent Newman will produce the rom-com, while worldwide sales will be handled by Endeavor Content.



Madelaine achieved success after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual event based in Los Angeles, CA. She is best know for her role as Cheryl Blossom in the hit CW series Riverdale. Madelaine’s most recent thriller Sightless in which she stars as the character Ellen, is now streaming. Fans can also expect to see her in the title role for another thriller based on the best-selling novel "Clare at 16," which is in pre-production. She also recently produced the documentary Meat Me Halfway, which premieres next month. Madelaine is repped by Mosaic, CAA, and attorney Chad M. Christopher.



iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers looking for tomorrow’s stars.



