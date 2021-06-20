iPOP Alum Karrie Martin Acquires Rights to "That Boy" Book Series

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alum Karrie Martin has acquired the rights to bring the "That Boy" book series to the big screen.

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- iPOP Alum and "Gentefied" star Karrie Martin will be bringing the popular book series "That Boy" to the big screen. Karrie and executive producer Teri Weinberg have acquired the rights to Jillian Dodd’s bestselling book series. As a result, they have the film and television rights for the book by way of Karrie’s production company, Southern Ave.The book series "That Boy" goes through the pain of loss and love and the comfort that can be found in family and friendships. Summarized as the following, “Jadyn, Phillip, and Danny may seem like they have it all, but when tragedy strikes, they take you on a journey of heartbreak and self-discovery.”In the exclusive news story by Deadline, Jillian and Karrie also shared their excitement for the upcoming project. “I’m super excited to work with Teri and Karrie. I know their combined passion and experience means the 'That Boy' series transition from book to screen will focus on the power of love and friendship in our lives,” said Dodd. “Talk about a dream team. We’re three small-town girls bringing this story of love and friendship to life.”“This series brought hope, light, and relatability into my life during a time when the world was in chaos,” added Martin. “'That Boy' made me feel seen and understood and took me back to simpler times. We’ve all experienced heartbreak, felt insecure, questioned our life choices, and dealt with tragedy. However, we’re taking it further and adding a twist by sharing my experiences and perspective of what it means to have this world seen through the eyes, heart, and voice of a Latina.”Karrie has continued to succeed in the industry after attending iPOP LA. She is best known for her role as Anna Morales on the Netlfix series "Gentefied." Karrie has also appeared in various other hit series, including Pretty Little Liars and The Purge TV series. In between starring on the Peabody-nominated "Gentefied," she has contributed to casting for major projects as a casting associate at Betty Mae Casting. These projects include Promising Young Women, Troop Zero, and Bad Boys For Life. Luber Roklin Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency currently serve as her representation.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers looking for tomorrow’s stars.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



www.ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



