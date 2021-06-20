SMi’s 2nd Annual Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Conference Presents Must Attend Workshops

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Conference must attend workshops released which will convene in London on 5th October 2021.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, June 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The highly anticipated 2nd annual conference on Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom which will take place in London, UK on 6 and 7 October 2021 with two interactive pre-conference workshops running on 5 October 2021.This conference will explore the latest schools of thought in the cleanroom industry, from operator management and environmental monitoring, to breakthroughs in the future of cleanroom design and contamination control strategy.Interested parties can register by 30th June 2021 and save £200 at http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/PR2The Conference will feature a two interactive pre-conference workshops, including:Workshop A taking place on 5th October lead by Conor Murray, Principal, Irish Cleanroom Society speaking on “Applying ISO and EN standards to non-viable and viable EN in the context of the New Annex 1 guidance and a CCS in GMP Cleanrooms.”This workshop will give guidance on how to set limits in applying ISO and EN Standards to Non-Viable and Viable Environmental Monitoring in the context of GMP Cleanrooms and the new Annex 1 guidance and a Contamination Control Strategy.Workshop B will also convene on 5th October lead by Matts Ramstorp, CEO and Founder, BioTekPro and Steve Marnach, Critical Environment and Healthcare Management Specialist, DuPont de Nemour speaking on “Cleanroom Garments – Need, Function and Use.”The workshop will focus on important aspects of cleanroom garments today as well as in the future. The present Annex 1 (2008), the draft Annex 1 (2020) an the IEST-RP-CC003.4 (2017) are discussed. Practical aspects on gowning together with testing after gowning will also be presented.Both workshops will focus on the integrity of cleaning and disinfection programmes that are essential in meeting the specified cleanroom contaminated grades to minimise both the cross contamination and microbial contamination of products. As well as, cleanroom garments which hold great importance today and in the future.More information on the workshops speaker line-up, agenda and to download the brochure is available at http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/PR2The conference is sponsored by Ecolab, Elis Cleanroom & Innerspace.For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical CleanroomConference: 6 - 7 October 2021Interactive Workshops: 5 October 2021London, UKhttp://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/PR2#SMiCleanroomAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

