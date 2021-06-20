Breathing Together: Vulcan Honours Leonard Nimoy’s Legacy

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vulcan County Health & Wellness Foundation Press Release

Canadian health charity has created a new resource for education and prevention of respiratory disease in partnership with the Remembering Leonard Nimoy Foundation.

Vulcan, Canada, June 20, 2021 --



Leonard Nimoy, who played the iconic Spock on Star Trek, fought to raise awareness for COPD and lung-disease prior to his passing in 2015; a legacy that has never been more important, and the “Live Long and Prosper(TM)” mantra will forever live on in his memory. This Father’s Day, his daughter Julie Nimoy and son-in-law David Knight will announce The Remembering Leonard Nimoy Wellness Academy - an online platform and community offering education and aid around the world, launching alongside a state-of-the-art facility in Vulcan, Alberta. The Academy was built by the Vulcan County Health & Wellness Foundation, a registered Canadian charity working in partnership with Alberta Health Services.



Lori Anderson, Chief Zone Officer for Alberta Health Services in Calgary Zone, says AHS is thankful for the Vulcan County Health and Wellness Foundation’s commitment to health and healthcare. “We look forward to working together in continued partnership with the Foundation in support of improving health outcomes for members of this community.”



Beyond upholding Leonard Nimoy’s legacy and continuing his quest to bring awareness to respiratory disease and prevention, the brand-new website RLNWA.com will also be home to what they’ve called the “Logic Library.” The Logic Library offers rich-media resources, education, prevention plans, and community tools to help anyone “Live Long and Prosper™”.



“Vulcan is a small township in Alberta with a huge heart. Vulcan, I can't imagine a better place in the universe for a Wellness Academy dedicated to my father,” says Julie Nimoy.



Scott Mitchell, chair of the Vulcan County Health & Wellness Foundation, said, "Leonard Nimoy's gift to Vulcan was his return to his 'home' in April 2010. During that visit, it was clear to all our Vulcan County residents what a beloved, sincere and generous person he was. He gave our community the courage and intellectual curiosity to dream big, and we are seeing those dreams now come to fruition.



"The Remembering Leonard Nimoy Wellness Academy will be a global Digital Community Health Hub for anyone seeking information or help with Respiratory Disease and prevention. This Virtual health platform will bring healing information to individuals around the world, and we couldn't be more excited to be doing it in partnership with the Nimoy Family."



The Vulcan County Health & Wellness Foundation is actively seeking donations and sponsorships to The Remembering Leonard Nimoy Wellness Academy to support preventative health programming and wellness plans for the digital platform. If you would like to support our mission or find out more information, you can visit RLNWA.com, our brand-new website, which just launched today.



Vulcan County Health & Wellness Foundation: Founded in 2011, The Vulcan County Health and Wellness Foundation is a charitable, non-profit organization charged with the task of raising funds to enable and enhance the quality health care and wellness programs in the towns and villages of Vulcan County, Alberta, Canada.



Julie Nimoy and David Knight: Remembering Leonard Nimoy: His Life, Legacy and Battle with COPD is a 2017 American biographical documentary film about Leonard Nimoy and his battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It was produced and directed by his daughter and son-in-law, Julie Nimoy and David Knight.



Scott Mitchell

403-485-4001



rlnwa.com



