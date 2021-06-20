Mary’s Center and Briya Public Charter School Celebrate Three Awards from The Washington Post 2021 Top Workplaces

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mary's Center Press Release

Washington, DC, June 20, 2021 --(



This is the fourth year that the partnership has received the Top Workplaces recognition, which spotlights private, public, nonprofit, and government agencies that received the highest employee ratings from a survey contracted by the newspaper.



“I am deeply honored by these three recognitions,” said Maria Gomez, President and CEO of Mary’s Center. “It has been a privilege to work alongside these heroes of our region for the last three decades, and I am so proud of how our team has grown and evolved into the beautifully diverse, inclusive, compassionate group we have today.”



Mary’s Center started 33 years ago as a small clinic in a basement with 10 employees serving 200 women fleeing war and poverty. In 1999, Mary’s Center and Briya formed a partnership based in the belief and research that families would have better outcomes if their health, social services, and educational needs were addressed together.



“This recognition affirms our staff's passion and commitment, not only to support participants and students but to be there for one another as a staff community,” said Christie McKay, Executive Director of Briya Public Charter School. “During this unprecedented year, our team moved forward together with innovation and respect while remaining grounded in our shared Social Change Model."



Today, these vibrant organizations have nearly 800 employees with a variety of backgrounds and expertise who are dedicated to the wellbeing of their 60,000 participants – and to making Mary’s Center a top-quality leader among the 1,400 Community Health Centers in the country and Briya a Tier 1 public charter school.



Out of 200 total companies honored this year, the Mary’s Center & Briya Public Charter School partnership was one of 32 to be recognized in the large category. The full list along with additional content ran in print in a special Top Workplaces magazine today and is also available on The Washington Post’s website: www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2021/business/top-workplaces/



Mary’s Center

Founded in 1988, Mary’s Center is a community health center that provides health care, educational, and social services to more than 60,000 individuals from over 50 countries. Using a holistic, multipronged approach, Mary’s Center helps each participant access individualized services that set them on the path toward good health, stability, and economic independence. For more information, visit www.maryscenter.org.



Briya Public Charter School

