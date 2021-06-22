The Tracy Piper's "Worthy" Book Signing & Release Party at Voss Gallery August 13, 2021

Press Releases Voss Gallery Press Release

San Francisco, CA, June 22, 2021 --(



Yola mezcal cocktails generously donated by Casements Bar and photography provided by Amy Tam Co. Walk-ins welcome, priority given to reservations.



The Tracy Piper’s “Worthy” books are available exclusively at Voss Gallery. This first edition printing is limited to 500 books; sales are processed in the order received. Preorders requested before August 1st will receive a complimentary fine art print of the book’s cover image. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 12-6PM or by appointment.



Tracy will also be at the gallery on Saturday, August 14th, 12-4PM to sign books.



"I jumped headfirst into fine art with a mission to make art that matters. It’s a passion driven from my own experiences and hardships. For me, if I can provide a platform with a paintbrush, then I am doing something right in this world. Every piece strives for connection, a place for community and dialog about the world around us. I believe in the power of art, that it can change the world, and I am humbled to be a part of it." – The Tracy Piper



San Francisco, CA, June 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Celebrate the release of The Tracy Piper's first book "Worthy" on Friday, August 13th, 5-8PM at Voss Gallery. The artist will be in attendance to sign books and answer any questions about the paintings included in the publication from her past four series Down the Rabbit Hole, All I Need, Worthy, and You Are Loved.

Yola mezcal cocktails generously donated by Casements Bar and photography provided by Amy Tam Co. Walk-ins welcome, priority given to reservations.

The Tracy Piper's "Worthy" books are available exclusively at Voss Gallery. This first edition printing is limited to 500 books; sales are processed in the order received. Preorders requested before August 1st will receive a complimentary fine art print of the book's cover image. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 12-6PM or by appointment.

Tracy will also be at the gallery on Saturday, August 14th, 12-4PM to sign books.

"I jumped headfirst into fine art with a mission to make art that matters. It's a passion driven from my own experiences and hardships. For me, if I can provide a platform with a paintbrush, then I am doing something right in this world. Every piece strives for connection, a place for community and dialog about the world around us. I believe in the power of art, that it can change the world, and I am humbled to be a part of it." – The Tracy Piper

More info: https://vossgallery.art/

Contact Information
Voss Gallery
Ashley Voss
415-234-3691
vossgallery.art

Ashley Voss

415-234-3691



vossgallery.art



