MTS Artist Larry Jay Releases Latest Country Single "Here's To Us"

MTS' Country singer-songwriter Larry Jay releases “Here’s To Us” on Sunday, June 20th. It’s the follow up to his #2 international iTunes smash, “That Kind Of Love.”

Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2021 --(



On Sunday, June 20th, Larry Jay invites you to raise a glass with him on his new single, “Here’s To Us.” (MTS) The video for the celebratory song about friendship already has over 1700 YouTube views in the week since its release. Watch “Here’s To Us” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQl5j06p5Gk



Since releasing his single, "Drunk On Dreams," a Top 30 UK iTunes hit in October 2020, Larry Jay has been riding a wave of successful single releases including a #1 and a #2 international sales chart hit. His November single release featuring Caeland Garner of The Voice ("Wow") hit #1 on the iTunes South Africa country songs chart. His most recent single, "That Kind Of Love" peaked at #2 on the same chart. With more than 120K Spotify streams and a successful open heart surgery behind him, Larry Jay has a lot to celebrate.On Sunday, June 20th, Larry Jay invites you to raise a glass with him on his new single, "Here's To Us." (MTS) The video for the celebratory song about friendship already has over 1700 YouTube views in the week since its release. Watch "Here's To Us" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQl5j06p5GkAbout Larry Jay:A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music "To set my soul free." Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he's shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.The New York native, now residing in California, injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music. Larry Jay is a 2021 Josie Music Awards nominee.Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LQmkpR1sJUY3SUxqwEUyj?si=xa-Ayw91S1mV9Ut03NLE6AIG: https://www.instagram.com/larryjay_music/Twitter: @lwdc123Website: https://www.larryjaymusic.com/

