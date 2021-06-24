Queen Calvo Films Announces That Their New Film: "Beyond The Veil" is in Pre-Production

Press Releases RFA Productions Press Release

Queen Calvo Films, in association with RFA Productions, is proud to announce that their new short, film festival film "Beyond The Veil" will start principle photography the end of June in the Los Angeles area. It is being shot under a SAG/AFTRA contract. Executive Producer is Reyna Calvo.

It is the story of a woman who has to come to terms with the sudden appearance of childhood abuse memories that have recently resurfaced, after all these years.

The professional cast consists of: Reyna Calvo ("Xentastic"), Suzanne Von Schaack ("The Chains That Bind") Victoria Ippolito ("Bucky") Robert Amico ("Bad President") and Meilani Wenska ("808").

Cinematography is provided by David Mahlman ("Attraction") and the film is Directed, Produced, and Penned by Robert Amico (Three time "TELLY Award" winner).

"Beyond The Veil" will makes its run at film festivals worldwide, with a cast and crew well known in the film festival world.

