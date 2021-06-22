RTEEE.com: an Online Retail Store for the Designer Collection of Trendy Clothing and Accessories Has Been Launched by Artists Integrated

Press Releases Artists Integrated Business Private... Press Release

Artists Integrated Business Private Limited, a media start-up based in Kolkata, has launched an online retail store for stylish clothing and accessories, and the company is ecstatic.

The post-pandemic time forced businesses to embrace digital to reach global shoppers than ever before. Abiding the industry trend, RTEEE has launched its entire product line of trendy casual wear and accessories online.



The designer collection of RTEEE is available online only on the website www.rteee.com. The online shopping portal has become operational on June 15, 2021.



The artisans at RTEEE create magnificent creations, drawing on everything from classic textile designs to modern-day digital arts that transform its Designer Collection of trendy clothes and accessories into spectacular works of art-to-wear.



RTEEE has committed itself to incorporate recycling technology and reducing textile waste to make its collections eco-friendly. Being concerned about climate change and all of its harmful consequences for our biodiversity, RTEEE is also working to attain 100% sustainable packaging by 2025 to reduce carbon footprints during the delivery of its products.



RTEEE's Designer Collection of fashionable clothing and accessories comes in a variety of colors and sizes to keep up with current trends. The Designer Collection of fashionable attire has items starting at ₹ 899/- ($12).



RTEEE also sells denim jeans, designer handbags, aromatic candles, and framed wall arts to complement the decor of your office and home.



RTEEE is excited to welcome its patrons to the new online store, which is designed to offer an easy and exciting shopping experience.



About Artists Integrated Business Private Limited

