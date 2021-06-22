Amiga Negra Celebrates Juneteenth with a Dedicated Collection of T-Shirts and Accessories

New York, NY, June 22, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Amiga Negra today announced the UNBOTHERED Collection. These latest styles are an assortment of t-shirts and accessories in honor of Juneteenth signed into U.S law as a federal holiday. The UNBOTHERED Collection gives the wearer the opportunity to make a statement, show support, or be an ally, in addition to expanding the boarders of fashion.
“Sun-Soak Technology® was created by the Amiga Negra development team in order to provide a sustainable method that enhances the vibrancy of color within each design. The Unbothered Collection was hand crafted in NYC with the intention to give one the ability to cultivate creative conscious through innovative visuals, provocative statements, and fresh styles." - Nako K: CEO, Amiga Negra.
The highlights of the UNBOTHERED Collection include:
Cultivated with Sun-Soak Technology® #1
Hand Crafted in NYC ® #2
Quality Heavy Cotton #3
The UNBOTHERED Collection (Ltd.) is available as of June 19, 2021. For more information on the collection, visit www.amiganegra.com
About: AMIGA NEGRA
Amiga Negra is dedicated to enhancing the human experience by highlighting the interconnectedness of beauty of culture through the lens of fashion. The fusion of various West African and Scandinavian, elements are woven into a “quilt of consciousness” aimed to inspire the consumer in addition to the observer. Our use of bright and bold colors conjure emotions that are pure, lovely, and of good report into our timeless pieces.